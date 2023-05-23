How to create a map with Ecovacs robot vacuums

Like all robot vacuums, products in the Ecovacs lineup feature impressive mapping skills. From navigating around obstacles to scanning every inch of your home, Ecovacs robot vacuums do a great job of keeping your home clean. However, much of this depends on getting your initial map set up – if you miss a room or have random objects lying around, it could have a big impact on how your robot performs.

Difficulty Easy Duration 30 minutes What You Need Ecovacs robot vacuum

Smartphone app

Thankfully, Ecovacs makes it easy to create a map of your home. Here’s a look at how it works, along with tips to get it right the first time.

How to create a map with Ecovacs robot vacuum.

Creating a map with Ecovacs is simple, and there are even a few different ways to carry out the task. Here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Ensure your robot vacuum is in its dock.

Step 2: Open the Ecovacs app on your smartphone.

Step 3: Select the Auto cleaning cycle. Other cleaning cycles may not generate a proper map depending on your model.

Step 4: Once the robot is done (this can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on your space), it will automatically generate a map of your home for future use.

Step 5: Alternatively, if your robot vacuum supports voice commands, you can say, “OK Yiko, quick mapping.”

Step 6: You can also press the Start Quick Mapping button in the smartphone app.

How to improve the mapping process.

Ecovacs products do a great job of mapping most rooms – and that’s especially true for the powerful Deebot T10 Omni. But regardless of which model you’re using, follow these tips to improve the speed and accuracy of the mapmaking process.

Remove loose items from the floor, such as toys or clothing.

Pick up and tuck away any wires or charging cables.

Keep pets away from the robot while it’s mapping.

Open any doors for rooms you want mapped.

Conversely, close any doors you don’t want mapped.

If you’re using a combination robot vacuum and mop, don’t install the mopheads.

Don’t interrupt the process. In fact, Ecovacs recommends you leave the area entirely while the mapping process is underway.

Follow those simple tips, and you should have an accurate map in no time. Once the map has been generated, you can then use the smartphone app to create restricted zones or set other parameters for your home. If you need detailed guidance or help troubleshooting a particular model, be sure to check out the official Ecovacs website.

