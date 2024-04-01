 Skip to main content
How to fix the ‘unreachable’ error on Nanoleaf Skylight

Jon Bitner
By

The Nanoleaf Skylight is one of the most unique smart lights on the market. Instead of a simple light bulb or light strip, the Skylight is a series of light panels designed to be installed on your ceiling. Once in place, they act much like other Nanoleaf products, with tons of customization options and color settings available in the mobile app. However, some users are running into an "unreachable" error that prevents them from properly using their Skylight.

If you've stumbled upon the issue, here's a look at how to fix the "unreachable" error on Nanoleaf Skylight, along with additional tips on how to troubleshoot the Skylight pairing process.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Nanoleaf Skylight

  • Smartphone

  • Router

The Nanoleaf Skylight installed in a dining room.
Nanoleaf

How to fix the Nanoleaf Skylight unreachable error.

If your Skylight is paired but you're getting an unreachable error, there are a few things you can do.

Step 1: Check your light switches. If your Skylight is tied to a light switch, toggling it off will make your product unreachable. To resolve this issue, simply toggle the light switch back on.

Step 2: If toggling a light switch didn't solve the issue, then you might want to check your Wi-Fi. The first step to this process is turning off Wi-Fi for your smartphone. Then, after a minute, turn Wi-Fi back on. This can help reset the connection between your device and the Skylight.

Step 3: After checking Wi-Fi on your smartphone, the last thing you can do is reset your Wi-Fi router. Simply unplug the router, wait a minute, then plug it back in. With any luck, this will resolve the unreachable error.

How to properly pair your Skylight

Pairing your Skylight with your smartphone is typically an easy process, but it's possible your router settings are throwing things off. To properly pair your Skylight to your phone, you'll need to check that IGMP, UPnP, and multicast are enabled on your router. If you need help, be sure to consult our guide on how to set up a router for more details.

Jon Bitner
