Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to reset a Google Home Mini

Before you sell your Google Home Mini, here's how to factory reset it

Erika Rawes
By

With great sound and a plethora of features ranging from smart home control to the ability to act as a language interpreter, the Google Assistant-powered Home Mini gives you a lot of bang for your buck. The inexpensive Home Mini, which released in 2017, costs around $50 retail. But, you can often get a deal and purchase the device for around $30. Although the Echo Dot is the most popular small smart speaker, the Google Home Mini still captured around 11% of the U.S. smart home speaker market share as of early 2019.

In spite of the value, with all of the new smart speakers and displays coming onto the market, you might be staring at your Home Mini and thinking to yourself, “I wish I had a smart display,” or even “I wish I went with an Amazon Echo instead.”

If you’re thinking about swapping out your Home Mini for one of Google’s larger smart speakers or displays or for another brand of device entirely, you can get a few bucks in cash or trade-in value out of your device. You’ll need to factory reset your device first though. This guide includes information on how to factory reset your Google Home Mini, as well as info on how to sell or trade in your mini smart speaker.

How to reset your Google Home Mini

google home mini jc5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Performing a factory reset

The reset button on your Home Mini is located below the power cord on the bottom of your device. Press and hold the reset button for about 15 seconds to factory reset your device. You have to manually press the button to perform a factory reset, as you cannot factory reset it using your voice or the Google Home app. This action will clear the data from the device, and it will get the device ready for a new setup.

Just need to reboot?

If you’re just looking to reboot your Home Mini, as opposed to performing a full-on factory reset, you just need to unplug the device, leave it unplugged for about one minute, and plug it back in. You can also go to the Google Home app, and go to Settings > Device Settings, then press the “More” button (the three dots), and then select Reboot.

Selling or trading in your Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You can trade in your Google Home Mini at a few different retailers. For instance, Target offers about $4 for a working Google Home Mini. You can even trade it in at GameStop, and you can get around $7 in cash or trade-in (as of May 2019). Do you have a GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Membership? Pro Members get a bit of extra cash. To trade in or sell your Home Mini at GameStop, make sure you have the power cord, as they specifically ask that you have the AC adapter. The benefits of selling or trading in your Home Mini at a site like GameStop are that the transaction is relatively quick and easy, and that you get the money fast. However, you won’t get as much money as you would if you sold the device directly to another person.

You can sell your Home Mini directly to someone else on sites like Swappa, eBay, or LetGo. The average sale price on Swappa is around $20, so you’ll get more than double the cash that you would at GameStop. But, along with the extra cash comes a bit more effort because you still have to create a listing and wait for an interested party who wants to purchase the device. If you’re willing to put in a bit of extra work, you can get a few extra bucks though.

Another option for getting rid of your device is simply giving it away. You can donate it, and potentially reap some benefit come tax season.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sleep like you’re in the Shire with these pre-made Hobbit homes
google-pixel-3a-xl-display
Mobile

Some Pixel 3a owners say their new phone is randomly shutting down

Some owners of Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are complaining that their devices are randomly shutting down. The mid-range handsets hit the market just two weeks ago.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Alexa-Mayo Clinic
Smart Home

Selling or trading in an Echo Dot? Here's how to factory reset your device

Need to get rid of an old Echo Dot? If you no longer need your Dot, or you're swapping it out for another product, don’t throw it away. This guide includes info on the trade-in or sale value of your old Dot.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Google Home Mini
Smart Home

Pick up two Google Home Minis for just $58 at Walmart for Memorial Day

Walmart cut the Google Home Mini 2-pack price by 25%, lowering the per-unit cost of the entry-level Google Nest Home smart speaker to less than $30. Keeping the Google Home Mini price low attracts new users to the smart home platform.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Kindle Fire tablets deal
Mobile

Here are some common Kindle Fire problems, and how to fix them

Is your Amazon tablet giving you grief? Is it refusing to behave the way you expect? Take a deep breath -- everything will be fine. Here are some widely reported Kindle Fire problems and a few possible solutions to go with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
smart home security vulnerablities william and mary 3395994 1920
Smart Home

Alexa, how’s the smart home revolution doing? As it turns out, just fine

More than a third of broadband-equipped households now own at least one remotely monitored internet-connected device, with smart speakers outpacing thermostats and networked cameras by a margin of more than three to one, analysts at Parks…
Posted By Denny Arar
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1
Smart Home

Walmart, Home Depot, ABT, Best Buy drop huge appliance sales for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend brings kitchen appliance sales just before the summer season begins. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, and kitchen suites.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart weber 741001 original kettle 22 inch charcoal g
Smart Home

Best outdoor grill deals for Memorial Day from Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart

Summer means outdoor living and, especially, outdoor cooking! With Memorial Day Weekend starting in just a few days, this is the time to give serious consideration to buying a new outdoor grill and it's not too late to find excellent deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung galaxy home mini fcc filing
Home Theater

FCC filing leaks smaller Samsung Galaxy Home before the first one even launches

Samsung's promised entry into the A.I.-powered smart speaker race, the Galaxy Home, is still nowhere to be seen. But that isn't stopping the company from planning a follow-up device, which will be smaller, and likely cheaper.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Neato Botvac D6 review
Smart Home

Neato Botvac D6 robot vacuum gets a big $330 price cut through Memorial Day

Neato is one of our favorite robot vacuum manufacturers besides iRobot, which has all but become the industry's standard for quality. We've just been alerted to a special sale on last years Botvac D6 Connected model at Best Buy, saving you…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work fulfillment center
Gaming

Amazon boosts productivity by gamifying warehouse workers’ tedium

Amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work. The games have been specially designed to inject some fun into the daily grind and, of course, to encourage them to work more quickly.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
free sengled smart led bulbs with arlo bundle at best buy pol co45052 190519 der 80665
Deals

Best Buy offers a free Sengled smart LED kit with $200 Arlo smart security sale

Best Buy is offering up a sweet smart home starter pack, with a Sengled LED A19 smart bulb kit included for free with every purchase of $200 on Arlo items. Kickstart your smart home now with this lights/camera action.
Posted By William Hank
Lenovo Smart Clock
Smart Home

Lenovo’s pint-sized smart alarm clock is set to ship next month

Lenovo opened up pre-orders for its Smart Clock, which it debuted at CES 2019, and announced that it will begin shipping to customers on June 2. The compact bedside companion is retailing for $79.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Dyson vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is focusing the majority of its deals on appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, and coffee makers are all receiving some pretty substantial price cuts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon chops price for customer favorite hamilton beach coffee brewer 49980a 2 way maker single serve with 12 cup carafe stai
Smart Home

Amazon chops the price for customer favorite Hamilton Beach 2-way coffee brewer

Do you sometimes want just a single cup of coffee without making a whole pot but other times use a full carafe? Have it both ways with the Amazon's Choice Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer. For today only, Amazon cut the price by $53.
Posted By Bruce Brown