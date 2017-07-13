IFTTT data reveals what people are doing with Google Home and Alexa

Why it matters to you Insight into how people use voice assistants, like Google Home or Alexa, helps developers shape the market for the future.

Voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are still a long way from being in every home, but sales and lowering price points are quickly changing that. IFTTT, a popular platform that connects multiple devices and services, has compiled data from over 1,500 platform users that shows how people are using their devices.

When it comes to devices, people tend to pick sides. Apple or Android, PC or Mac, and so forth. Currently, the two big competitors are Google Home or Amazon Echo. Based on the survey, 70 percent of users own an Echo, Dot, or Tap. There is some cross-pollination however as 8 percent of users own both brands. Of all these voice assistants, 70 percent were purchased within the last year.

So what are people using voice assistants for? The clear winner here is music streaming, but a majority of people are also using the devices to control smart lights, set a timer, or check the weather forecast. About 60 percent of users talk to their voice assistant at least four times a day. Of these users, 29 percent are even more active with seven or more uses a day.

The future for a connected smart home looks bright. A whopping 91 percent said they were more likely to buy a connected device in the future. Even more impressive is that almost 98 percent of users said they would still be using voice assistants five years from now. What devices do users plan to purchase most? Security seems to be a concern with almost 60 percent interested in smart locks, cameras, and more. Connected lights are not far behind with 57 percent.

IFTTT, or If This Then That, allows users to connect with more than 510 apps, services, and devices. Aside from the Amazon Echo or Google Home, IFTTT works with Facebook, Twitter, Philips Hue, Dropbox, Google, Nest, Fitbit, BMW, Slack, and more. The way it works is just as the platform title describes — users create little “recipes” called Applets that bring services together for new experiences.

The survey was conducted online last April and sampled more than 1,500 IFTTT users. According to the platform, the margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent. For more information on the results, a full infographic can be found on IFTTT’s website.