Looking for one of the best Keurig deals? Walmart has started its Black Friday deals early with a huge discount on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Usually priced at $59, it’s down to $35 for a limited time only at Walmart so you save $24 off the usual price. Sure to be a big hit with coffee lovers, let’s take a quick look at what it offers or you can simply hit the buy button now.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around. With the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, you get a 36 ounce removable reservoir with room to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall with the drip tray removed. Via the coffee maker, you can make a fresh cup of Joe in mere minutes. It’s all done through simple button controls. All you have to do is add a K-Cup pod and use the controls to make a brew. There are options for three different cup sizes — six ounces, eight ounces, and 10 ounces — so you can find just the right size for your mood at the time.

Adding to the functionality, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has an auto off feature so it’ll switch off automatically after five minutes to save energy. However, it’ll still be ready to brew as soon as you switch it back on. Everything about the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is designed to be effortless making it the perfect Keurig coffee maker for those short on time. It even gives you a heads up for when you need to descale it with a maintenance alert kicking in after every 250 brews.

Packed with all the essentials you could need, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a great coffee maker for those on a budget who still love great hot drinks. It usually costs $59 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $35 as part of its early Black Friday deals. Be quick as this one is likely to be very popular.

