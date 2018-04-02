LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge

Share

2018 has been a year of friendship for LG and Google. There’s the 2018 lineup of LG televisions sets, which will have Google Assistant built right into them, and of course, the LG ThinQ Smart Speakers, which will also be powered by Google’s AI helper. And now, that friendship is turning into even more of a boon for you, as LG has announced that folks who buy an InstaView refrigerator or eligible washer and dryer pair featuring LG SmarThinQ technology will receive two free Google Home Minis to sweeten the deal. The promotion will run from April 5 to May 16, so if you’ve been thinking about your springtime to-do list, this may be the time to act.

A wide range of LG smart home appliances — from washing machines to ovens to air purifiers — work alongside Google Assistant on both the Google Home and its younger, smaller sibling, the Google Home Mini. And that means that you can control these appliances using the LG SmarThinQ mobile app for Android and iOS. Need to figure out how much time is left on your laundry cycle? The app will tell you. Need to adjust the temperature of your fridge? Just pull out your smartphone.

“This spring, LG is challenging consumers to switch up their old cleaning routines and spring forward into a smart home with connected appliances that make year-round cleaning and organizing easier and better than ever,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. “With the industry’s most extensive range of smart appliances available today, LG offers consumers more ways to enjoy controlling their home with a touch of a button or a simple voice command via the Google Assistant.”

The promotion, however, is specific to a couple of LG appliances. First up, the LG InstaView Refrigerator, which requires you to simply knock twice on the door’s glass panel to illuminate the fridge’s interior, allowing you to see what groceries you need to buy. And by way of the companion app, you’ll be alerted anytime someone leaves the refrigerator door open.

As for the LG TwinWash, this laundry system allows you to wash two separate loads simultaneously with both a high-capacity front-load and a SideKick pedestal washer. SmartThinQ technology also contributes to this smart home experience by providing real-time updates on laundry status and the ability to control the washer and dryer from afar. And if you’re looking for a hands-free interaction, just talk to Google Assistant for a status update on your wash cycle.

To check out exactly which LG models qualify for two free Google Home Minis, check out the company’s website.