If you’re looking for some deals to expand your smart home this Black Friday, keep an eye on Lowe’s. The home improvement store has all kinds of price slashing planned for the popular shopping day, from internet-connected doorbells and security cameras to voice assistant-powered speakers.

According to the company, it will have the Google Home Hub on sale for $100, a $50 savings from its normal $150 price point. You’ll be able to score that savings on the smart speaker with a tablet-style touchscreen from November 22-26.

If you’re looking for some additional security around your house, Lowe’s has you covered there as well. The Nest Digital Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Night Vision will be on sale for $150 — $50 off of its $200 price point. The indoor version of the camera will be available for $130 instead of $200. Both of those deals will run from November 22-28.

The Nest Hello, an internet-connected doorbell with camera, is also on sale. Lowe’s is selling the smart doorbell for $180 instead of the standard price of $230. That sale will be available from November 22-28.

If you prefer Amazon’s ecosystem instead of Google’s, then you can pick up a security camera from Ring, which Amazon acquired earlier this year. The Ring Floodlight Camera Kit with Night Vision, which is available in black and white models, will sell for $200 during Lowe’s sales days instead of the normal retail price of $250. The reduced price will be available from November 22-25.

For those in the market for a smart theromstat, Lowe’s is offering the third generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat on sale for $70 off. The versions of the device with copper and stainless steel finishes will be available for $180 instead of the usual $250. That price will be available from Lowe’s from November 22-28.

Finally, if you’re looking to brighten up your house with some smart lights, you can get the GE Smart Bulb Bundle, which comes with a Google Mini smart speaker, for just $25. That’s $30 off the retail price of $55, and the bulb automatically syncs with the Google Mini so you can start automating your home right away. That deal will be available at Lowe’s from November 22 -26.