Digital Trends
Smart Home

At CES 2019, this military-grade baby monitor called Miku was a hit with parents

Clayton Moore
By

Okay, this might be the most badass baby monitor ever built. At CES 2019, Los Angeles-based smart home startup Miku unveiled its signature Miku Baby Monitor, a technological marvel that uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine-learning technology to create a highly detailed health portrait of their new kid.

It’s the brainchild of co-founder and CEO Eric White, who decided to build a more technically advanced and flexible baby monitor as he waited for his first child to born. Using his personal experience building things like, oh, counter-remote controlled improvised explosive devices (Counter-RCIED) and dabbling in things like electronic warfare, White created a device that combines cutting-edge video and audio technologies with proprietary software backed by the National Science Foundation.

“The Miku Baby Monitor is only the beginning for us,” said White in a release. “As a new father, I know there is a huge need for this level of technology and sophistication in a product people entrust to help care for their loved ones. The applications for Miku’s technology are limitless.”

It looks like he’s on the right track, since Miku’s innovative new gizmo won both the Baby Sleep category and the Audience Favorite at the Annual Best of BabyTech Awards at CES 2019 last week.

miku baby monitor ces 2019

It really is a pretty marvelous device. First, the Miku Baby Monitor can keep an eye on breathing, motion, sounds, and sleeping patterns as well as other factors like temperature and humidity levels to make sure the baby’s room is comfortable. A fistful of quad-core processors from the likes of Qualcomm provide the engine for the device, while an embedded, tamper-resistant crypto chip keeps the data secure.

Next, we have the app (there’s always an app). Available on iOS and Android, the MikuMind app enables parents to view sleep reports, read health tips by pediatric experts, and scroll through an archive of photos and videos shot by the company’s high-definition 1080p camera that also includes a high-quality night vision mode.

miku baby monitor ces 2019 app

Like more traditional baby monitors Miku’s device also enables two-way talk through the monitor’s dual Ole Wolff speakers as well as sleep sounds and playlists that can be activated through the MikuMind app. In the future, the company anticipates using the data collected by the Miku Baby Monitor to make health recommendations like check-up reminders or push alerts when a baby’s vitals, such as heart rate or breathing, change.

miku baby monitor ces 2019 floor

“We’ve invented a technology that cares as much about your baby as you do,” said Colt Seman, CMO and co-founder of Miku. “We’re honored to be a winner in the Best of BabyTech Awards and hope to set a new standard for the industry that raises expectations for something as core to care as a baby monitor.”

No word on what cloud service or app subscription rates will add up to for new parents — Miku says the baby monitor comes with a 30-day MikuMind subscription and the company is currently running a special that includes a year of MikuMind (valued at $120) and free shipping. For new parents who want the best for their new baby, the Miku is available for order now at a cost of $399.

Don't Miss

The biggest laptop trends from CES 2019
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

OLED's return and a phalanx of Nvidia-powered notebooks defined laptops at CES

CES 2019 offered a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. Here are the major themes in laptops from this year's show.
Posted By Luke Larsen
mobile virus diagnosis 190008 web 1
Emerging Tech

New research could allow fast diagnosis of viruses like Ebola and Zika

A new development in molecular biology is a step towards instant diagnosis of viruses like Ebola or Zika. Researchers have found a way to use a mobile device to identify plant viruses and potentially animal and human viruses too.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iphone x back vs mate 10 pro
Mobile

Has Apple’s AirPower charging mat finally entered production?

Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat, initially expected to be released in early 2018, has reportedly finally entered production. Two different Apple suppliers are said to be involved in the manufacturing of the device.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
identifying electricity producing bacteria 189917 web 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists find a technique to identify electricity-producing bacteria

A new development could allow microbes to be used to run fuel cells and purify sewage water. An MIT team has developed a new microfluidic technique which can process samples of bacteria to see if they are able to produce electricity.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Digital Trends Fortnite Season 7 Coverage
Gaming

Epic Games graded ‘F’ on customer service by Better Business Bureau

Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite, received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau over complaints against its customer service and issues with exchanges and refunds. Epic Games said that it has addressed the issues.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

Bethesda swings banhammer on ‘Fallout 76’ players visiting secret developer room

Bethesda is banning Fallout 76 players who gain access to the online multiplayer game's secret developer room. The hidden location contains plans for everything, including top-tier weapons and unreleased items.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
amazon announces imdb freedive
Movies & TV

Amazon launches IMDb Freedive, an ad-supported streaming service

IMDb, the information-rich film and TV website, launched a free, ad-supported, streaming video channel in the U.S. this week. IMDb Freedive offers a television series and feature films on the IMDb website and on Fire TV devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
black holes outburst x rays mit shrinking corona 0
Emerging Tech

Black holes devour nearby stars and spew brilliant X-rays during outburst phase

Physicists have investigated an explosion of X-ray light originating from a black hole in an outburst phase. The data suggests during an outburst, black holes consume huge amounts of stellar material and shrink in size by a factor of ten.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
duraxv lte
Gaming

Verizon video game streaming service leaked, currently testing on Nvidia Shield

Verizon is currently testing a video game streaming service that is already running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box, according to The Verge. The platform, named Verizon Gaming, will also eventually launch on Android smartphones.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Earth’s magnetic field is shifting, vital map can’t be updated due to shutdown

The Earth's magnetic field is moving, effecting navigation systems of all kinds. A model of the field should have been good until its scheduled update in 2020, however, it has moved so quickly that an update is required much sooner.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
what caused the cow nustar20190110 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists debate mysterious flash of light in space, known as ‘The Cow’

On June 16, 2018 there was an unusual flash in the sky which puzzled astronomers around the world. NASA researchers have been collecting data on the event and have shared two competing theories for what could have caused it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best nintendo switch mods 98
Gaming

Dataminers discover SNES games, more emulators for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online may soon launch SNES games and more emulators, according to data miners. The list of hidden SNES titles include Breath of Fire 2 and Star Fox 2, while the other emulators may be the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
brighest quasar hubble 189993 web 1
Emerging Tech

Brightest quasar ever seen discovered by Hubble, may be star-producing machine

The brightest quasar even seen has been observed with the Hubble Space Telescope using a technique called strong gravitational lensing. The quasar is enormously energetic and may be producing thousands of stars per year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Apple AirPods review
Mobile

Apple AirPods may be used to spy on conversations, but please don’t

Apple added Live Listen to the AirPods through the iOS 12 update last September, to help users with minor hearing issues. However, a viral tweet is suggesting that the feature may be used to eavesdrop on the conversations of other people.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit