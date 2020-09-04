With IFA 2020 fully underway, a lot of companies are announcing new and inventive products. Neato Robotics announced the launch of a new lineup of premium models: The Neato D10, D9, and D8, a series of robot vacuum cleaners designed to provide you with the most cleaning power possible. The new models are D-shaped to allow them to reach corner to corner and edge to edge for a more thorough clean. These new models also use a wide brush and large dust bin, reducing how frequently you need to empty out

The setup process for these robot vacuum cleaners has been changed, too. Neato claims the new MyNeato app has “the shortest setup process in the industry” to help you unpack, install, and start cleaning right away.

The first of the new robot vacuum cleaners is the Neato D10. With an impressive runtime of up to 150 minutes (or 2.5 hours), this robot vacuum can clean a huge portion of your home before it needs to return to charge back up. It also uses a true HEPA filter that is said to capture up to 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns. With fall allergy season coming up, this will help improve the air quality in your home and reduce the amount of sneezing and coughing when pumpkin spice arrives. The NeatoD10 uses LaserSmart lidar (light detection and ranging) technology to better navigate the nooks and crannies of your home.

The second model is the Neato D9. It uses an Ultra-Performance HEPA-style filter that clears out 99.5% of dust and allergens. While not quite as powerful as the Neato D10, it’s an impressive machine with a runtime of 120 minutes. It’s lower price makes it appealing to those that want a midrange robot vacuum.

The final model is the Neato D8, a more budget-friendly model that has the same features — large dust bin, wide brush, and latest LaserSmart technology — but with a runtime of 90 minutes. While it may take longer to completely clean your home, it will cost less than the other two.

The Neato D10, D9, and D8 cost $900, $800, and $700, respectively. With the improvements to the technology, Neato hopes to improve the overall efficiency of their robot vacuums and provide your home with a better, more comprehensive clean.

