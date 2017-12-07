Be sure to return your Netgear Arlo add-on power adapter — it could catch fire

Smart security systems are supposed to keep you and your loved ones safe, but every once in awhile, they can backfire in a major way. That appears to be the case, or rather, the risk associated with the Netgear Arlo and its power adapters. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Arlo’s add-on power adapter, noting that the cord can overheat and melt, leading to potentially dangerous circumstances. In fact, one fire has already been reported as a result.

While the recall doesn’t affect the actual Netgear Arlo outdoor camera, some folks may have purchased the extra adapter as a backup just in case its wireless capabilities fell short. Most people, however, likely forewent this option, as one of Arlo’s main draws was that it could go anywhere. The magnetic cameras can go anywhere inside or outside and are both water and weatherproof. As we noted in a previous review of the Arlo, the cameras are quite hardy and were able to survive Pacific Northwest rain, as well as sink spray.

Unfortunately, the power adapter clearly isn’t quite as tough. These aftermarket power adapters are compatible with the first Arlo, as well as the Arlo Pro and Arlo Go units, but regardless of what model you may have been using, stop using the adapters. In total, the company received seven reports of the cord getting too hot and subsequently disintegrating. And while only 7,700 adapters were sold in North American between June and October, this certainly isn’t a problem that you want to deal with.

Don’t worry, though — this recall neither affects the camera nor the adapter that actually came with the Arlo. So as long as you are using the original power adapter that came as part of the Netgear Arlo package, you should be safe. If you’re wondering whether or not you have an affected unit, you can either look at the original packaging and see if it bears the model number VMA4700.

Alternatively, you can look at the adapter itself, and if it has the part number: 332-10985-01, you need to return it for a refund.