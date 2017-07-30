Oclean One smart sonic toothbrush will tell you how to brush better

Why it matters to you Sometimes, we need a little bit of help when it comes to brushing our teeth correctly. Oclean One is here to do that.

If you’re looking for a way to forestall the disapproving glances you know you’re going to get with every dentist’s visit, you may want to consider seeking out a smart toothbrush. And at the top of your list of options ought to be the Oclean One, a new sonic smart toothbrush that claims to allow the user to “fully customize his or her experience” by adjusting cleaning modes, intensities, and duration, all by way of a mobile app.

The sleek design of the Oclean will certainly encourage you to use it as much as possible (after all, you want your teeth looking as attractive as your brush). With its Kotl sonic vibrator, Pedex and DuPont bristles, and a long-lasting 2,600mAh LG battery (which means it can last up to two months on a single charge), this toothbrush promises both form and functionality.

So what makes the Oclean smart? Apparently, this toothbrush features a built-in gyroscope capable of detecting motion, angle, and pressure. The brush’s chipset uses an intelligent algorithm to analyze this data, and will give you feedback on how best to improve your brushing habits. The Oclean will connect to your smartphone by way of Dialog Bluetooth 4.2, and also comes with a unique water-resistant loudspeaker. This way, your toothbrush can actually tell you what to do.