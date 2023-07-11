New to smart lights? This Philips Hue Starter Kit is $90 for Prime Day

If you’ve been searching through all of the Prime Day deals in search of some of the best smart home devices, one way to land some savings is with the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit. For Prime Day it’s marked down to $90, which is its lowest price of the year and one of the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals you’ll find. This $90 Prime Day price is $10 cheaper than the Starter Kit’s previous lowest price of the year and a savings of $40 from its regular price of $130.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit

The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is a good way to go about getting some smart lights into your home. This starter kit includes two Philips Hue A19 LED smart light bulbs, as well as a a Hue Bridge. The A19 light bulbs compete with the best smart light bulbs and are suitable for most fixtures, including any of the best smart lamps. The Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit is a similar setup, but these light bulbs are actually able to change colors, which can bring some additional style and versatility to your home. There are 16 million colors to choose from, allowing you to transform any room in your house to suit your mood or create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers.

This starter Kit also comes with a Philips Hue Bridge to accompany the light bulbs. The Hue Bridge brings a full suite of lighting features to your home, including the ability to control lights while you’re away. You can also control them with your voice, and you can learn to do so with our smart lighting voice control guide. You can also set up automation with the Hue Bridge, and the Bridge makes it easy to reset Philips Hue bulbs. The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is the perfect way to ease yourself into the modern moods of a smart home, and it makes a great first move in building a personal wireless lighting setup.

While the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit would regularly cost $130, you can save $40 with this Prime Day price of $90. This price is $10 cheaper than its lowest price of the year, making this one of the best Prime Day smart home deals you’ll find.

Editors' Recommendations