 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New to smart lights? This Philips Hue Starter Kit is $90 for Prime Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit with two A19 light bulbs and Philips Hue Bridge against a white background.

If you’ve been searching through all of the Prime Day deals in search of some of the best smart home devices, one way to land some savings is with the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit. For Prime Day it’s marked down to $90, which is its lowest price of the year and one of the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals you’ll find. This $90 Prime Day price is $10 cheaper than the Starter Kit’s previous lowest price of the year and a savings of $40 from its regular price of $130.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit

The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is a good way to go about getting some smart lights into your home. This starter kit includes two Philips Hue A19 LED smart light bulbs, as well as a a Hue Bridge. The A19 light bulbs compete with the best smart light bulbs and are suitable for most fixtures, including any of the best smart lamps. The Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit is a similar setup, but these light bulbs are actually able to change colors, which can bring some additional style and versatility to your home. There are 16 million colors to choose from, allowing you to transform any room in your house to suit your mood or create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers.

This starter Kit also comes with a Philips Hue Bridge to accompany the light bulbs. The Hue Bridge brings a full suite of lighting features to your home, including the ability to control lights while you’re away. You can also control them with your voice, and you can learn to do so with our smart lighting voice control guide. You can also set up automation with the Hue Bridge, and the Bridge makes it easy to reset Philips Hue bulbs. The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is the perfect way to ease yourself into the modern moods of a smart home, and it makes a great first move in building a personal wireless lighting setup.

Related

While the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit would regularly cost $130, you can save $40 with this Prime Day price of $90. This price is $10 cheaper than its lowest price of the year, making this one of the best Prime Day smart home deals you’ll find.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
These are the Ring doorbell Prime Day deals you should consider today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deals

With Prime Day finally upon us, now's a great time tom pick up a video doorbell, especially if you're specifically looking at a Ring doorbell, given that this is Amazon's biggest sale. There are a lot of great options and deals, but the pick below is our favorite, although we've selected a couple of alternatives as well.
Our Favorite Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deal

If you aren't sure which Ring Video Doorbell you should buy this Prime Day, then we recommend you check out this Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation, which is not only budget-friendly but has great features. For example, it can be installed wirelessly, so you don't have to figure out extra cables to your power or existing chime, and it makes life a lot easier. That said, it does come with the downside that recharging the internal battery is a bit of a pain since it's not removable, and the charging port of the Ring is on the back, so you have to pop the whole thing off. Even so, it only uses about 1% battery life per day, so it should last you at least two to three months, depending on how heavy your usage is.

Read more
The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, from just $97
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

When it comes to seeking out the best Prime Day 2023 deals, it's always a good idea to look for a solid combination of items you need -- to make your life easier -- while choosing items that rarely go on sale. A great example of this are smart robot vacuums, which are designed to clean your home for you, while you kick back and relax, or focus on some more important tasks. And in case you were wondering, there are quite a few excellent discounts on robot vacuums for Prime Day this year. So, instead of shopping for the best Prime Day TV deals, looking for discounts on the best smart home devices, or any other well-priced gear, why not take a look at these Prime Day robot vacuum deals we've gathered up below?
Our favorite Prime Day robot vacuum deal
eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum -- $97, was $300

First and foremost, we're looking at an incredibly affordable yet capable smart vacuum in the eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum. It offers intelligent home mapping, with WiFi built-in, and app controls with cleaning history.

Read more
Best Prime Day deals: 46 top offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

The Prime Day deals have finally landed, and they aren't just at Amazon: Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having sales of their own right now, bringing discounts on everything from must-have electronics to kitchen essentials, and even groceries. Navigating all of the different products on offer, and deciding which to buy, can naturally be a bit of a challenge, but we're here to help: We've rounded up all of the very best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, in one neat list, with a little bow on top. So, sit back, start scrolling, and have your credit card handy in case you find something you like the look of.
Today's best Prime Day deals
And just like that, you've made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren't in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It's made by Walmart's own brand Onn and runs Roku's smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's also a 4K TV, which means it's four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that's a much clearer image).

Do other retailers have Prime Day deals?
Yes! While Prime Day itself is obviously an Amazon exclusive, many other retailers run their own sales during the same time period. It's all in a bid to capture the excitement of sales time which often means we all end up looking around for great deals. While those retailers may not have as big a sale as they might around Black Friday, it's still worth seeing what's out there.

Read more