Digital Trends
Smart Home

Qaio smart mirrors give your bathroom a window on the world

Clayton Moore
By

A Newport Beach, California-based manufacturer of smart televisions and other consumer electronics is getting into the bathroom business with a new line of smart mirrors that offer users a lot more than just their reflection.

The company is called Evervue USA and its wild line of mirrors are called Qaio, “The Smarter Mirror.” When all its bells and whistles are powered down, the mirror does offer a user’s basic reflection but it can also do a whole bunch more.

First, its standard panels are smart displays that can broadcast local weather, stocks, transit times, reminders and news, some in 4K Ultra HD resolution. In addition to coming with two remote controls to direct controls and lighting options, the Qaio mirror is also pre-loaded with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant app, as well as its own proprietary smart mirror app and a clock. The 5mm-thick mirror glass is polished at the edges so the TV vanishes completely when it’s turned off.

Users can direct the smart mirror’s various applications and functions using Alexa voice control to watch the latest news, listen to music, or even see who’s at the front door using a home’s pre-installed smart security platform. It also has a handy few inputs including an HDMI port, a USB socket and a non-amplified 3.5 mm audio jack so users can connect any audio system as well as a wireless keyboard to help make searching and navigation easier for users who aren’t so Alexa-friendly. Users also have to consciously activate Alexa with a touch on the screen, as she doesn’t come online by default.

In addition to a full HD camera and microphone, both of which can be disabled for security purposes, the Qaio mirror also features “True Light Technology,” a proprietary function that allows users to set their light colors between 2700K and 6300K on the light spectrum so users can set the right light tone when applying makeup in different simulated environments.

Users of makeup apps and Instagram junkies will appreciate the functionality that the HD camera brings to the Qaio smart mirror. Evervue says the Android-based platform will support numerous applications including makeup, photo, and other apps.

Finally, for those prone to late-night visits to the bathroom, a built-in night light with motion detector helps them find their way.

Another remarkable aspect of the Qaio line of mirrors is the range of products that Evervue offers. Its initial lineup of standard-issue smart mirrors range in size from a 12.1-inch mirror that retails for $999 through four more iterations including a 98-inch trifold mirror that goes for $1,899. However, the company also broadcasts the ability to use its CNC mirror-cutting technology to create custom mirrors in any size and shape. The weight of the mirror depends on the size and configuration, but Evervue says customers can use four pounds per square foot as a guideline, while power consumption runs about 22 watts per foot.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Product Review

With Alexa inside and remote sensors, the Ecobee4 outsmarts Nest

The Ecobee4 smart thermostat is great addition to any home. With an excellent whole-home sensor system, an easy-to-use interface, and a simple app, the Ecobee4 is a solid smart thermostat.
Posted By John Patrick Pullen
Alexa and Cortana? xbox
Smart Home

Adobe survey finds digital assistants, smart speakers are popular with shoppers

It seems like voice assistants and smart speakers are everywhere these days and it turns out they are -- a new survey of more than 1,000 consumers finds that usage is expanding and adoption rates are growing.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Instant Pot 6-quart
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

The Instant Pot electric multicooker gains fans as it changes countertop cooking, replacing a half dozen other small appliances. Such a versatile instrument for home cooks demands recipes, so we found the nine best Instant Pot cookbooks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative is coming to Assistant and Home

New data discovered inside the Google APK suggests the Digital Wellbeing initiative is coming to Google Assistant and Home. This will help users curb the amount of time spent in front of the screen and set parental controls.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
samsung smartthings tracker 01
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings Tracker locates people, pets, and things

Samsung's SmartThings Tracker uses nationwide coverage to locate pets, let family members know where you are, or find car keys. You can configure the Tracker as a proximity sensor with Works with SmartThings devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
best flat iron remington
Smart Home

Want straight hair? These are the best flat irons on the market

It's hard to find the right flat iron. You have to find the right type, with the right temperature settings and other features. This guide lists the best flat irons you can buy for your unique hair type.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon alxa rants about baby shark song 42820690351 e18558abd2 k
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa may bite your head off if asked to play that darn ‘Baby Shark’ song

Amazon's Alexa will do what you ask of it, but that doesn't mean it likes it. The voice assistant will go on a little rant if it is asked to play the irritatingly catchy kid's song Baby Shark.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple will unveil new iPhone devices and a new Apple Watch on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California -- and Digital Trends will be right there covering it for you. The annual September event will kick off at 10…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
st louis apartment kitchen bathroom stlouisapartment
Smart Home

Tiny apartment has a kitchen in a bathroom. Or is the bathroom in the kitchen?

When square footage is limited, builders find creative ways to save space. This apartment combines the kitchen and the bathroom into a single, multifunctional space. The only thing smaller than the space is the rent.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
smart apartment 71tdq7kdwil sl1500
Smart Home

How to build a smart apartment: Digital Trends is picking the best IoT devices

Posted By Jenny McGrath
Samsung WF7500 review
Product Review

Add clothes on the fly with the Samsung AddWash Washing Machine

The Samsung AddWash front load washer lets you add clothes to a running load, but how does it clean clothes? We took the machine for a test run in our office to see how well it destroys stains.
Posted By Joni Blecher