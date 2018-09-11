Qaio smart mirrors give your bathroom a window on the world

Share

A Newport Beach, California-based manufacturer of smart televisions and other consumer electronics is getting into the bathroom business with a new line of smart mirrors that offer users a lot more than just their reflection.

The company is called Evervue USA and its wild line of mirrors are called Qaio, “The Smarter Mirror.” When all its bells and whistles are powered down, the mirror does offer a user’s basic reflection but it can also do a whole bunch more.

First, its standard panels are smart displays that can broadcast local weather, stocks, transit times, reminders and news, some in 4K Ultra HD resolution. In addition to coming with two remote controls to direct controls and lighting options, the Qaio mirror is also pre-loaded with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant app, as well as its own proprietary smart mirror app and a clock. The 5mm-thick mirror glass is polished at the edges so the TV vanishes completely when it’s turned off.

Users can direct the smart mirror’s various applications and functions using Alexa voice control to watch the latest news, listen to music, or even see who’s at the front door using a home’s pre-installed smart security platform. It also has a handy few inputs including an HDMI port, a USB socket and a non-amplified 3.5 mm audio jack so users can connect any audio system as well as a wireless keyboard to help make searching and navigation easier for users who aren’t so Alexa-friendly. Users also have to consciously activate Alexa with a touch on the screen, as she doesn’t come online by default.

In addition to a full HD camera and microphone, both of which can be disabled for security purposes, the Qaio mirror also features “True Light Technology,” a proprietary function that allows users to set their light colors between 2700K and 6300K on the light spectrum so users can set the right light tone when applying makeup in different simulated environments.

Users of makeup apps and Instagram junkies will appreciate the functionality that the HD camera brings to the Qaio smart mirror. Evervue says the Android-based platform will support numerous applications including makeup, photo, and other apps.

Finally, for those prone to late-night visits to the bathroom, a built-in night light with motion detector helps them find their way.

Another remarkable aspect of the Qaio line of mirrors is the range of products that Evervue offers. Its initial lineup of standard-issue smart mirrors range in size from a 12.1-inch mirror that retails for $999 through four more iterations including a 98-inch trifold mirror that goes for $1,899. However, the company also broadcasts the ability to use its CNC mirror-cutting technology to create custom mirrors in any size and shape. The weight of the mirror depends on the size and configuration, but Evervue says customers can use four pounds per square foot as a guideline, while power consumption runs about 22 watts per foot.