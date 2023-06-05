Roborock has a massive roster filled with dozens of robot vacuums. Unfortunately, it can be hard to tell them apart from each other, as they often share names that are more similar than you’d expect. That’s especially true of the new Roborock S7 Max Ultra and old Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra — if you’re not careful, it’s easy to confuse these two products.

But while the two may share a similar name, they’re shockingly different products. Here’s a closer look at the S7 Max Ultra and S7 MaxV Ultra to help you decide which is best.

Pricing and availability

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is launching on June 11 for $1,300 in either black or white. Ahead of its launch, Roborock is offering a promotion that drops its price by $299 — so be sure to check it out before it disappears on June 10. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a much older product, although it’s listed for $,1400. It’s only available in black.

Vacuuming

The newer Roborock S7 Max Ultra offers 5,500 Pa of suction. This value can be adjusted using the accompanying smartphone app, allowing you to decrease the settings if you don’t need it on full blast. The S7 Max Ultra also offers a large dustbin reservoir on the charging station that can hold dust for up to seven weeks before needing to be replaced.

The older Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a bit weaker, maxing out at 5,100 Pa of suction. It too features a dust reservoir on the charging dock that holds up to seven weeks of debris before needing to be replaced. So when it comes to vacuuming, the biggest difference is simply suction power — almost everything else is the same across both models.

Mopping

Mopping performance is also very similar across devices. They both come with a 200-milliliter water tank, can lift their mops when traveling on carpet, and boast high-speed sonic mopping performance. Things start to change when looking at the docks, however, as the new S7 Max Ultra features auto mop drying. This helps reduce the buildup of odors and bacteria by performing a drying cycle on its wet mops after each cleaning run.

This self-drying feature is increasingly popular in the world of robot vacuums, as it prevents you from having to perform manual cleanings on the mop. It also reduces the amount of intervention needed during regular weekly cleaning — making the S7 Max Ultra more autonomous than its sibling.

Additional features

Like all Roborock products, these two make use of an intuitive smartphone app that lets you schedule cleanings, change settings, check up on the performance for the last cleaning cycle, or run a manual cleaning. Better yet, they both benefit from great obstacle detection skills, along with ultrasonic carpet sensing abilities that ensure the mop never runs when moving across carpet.

Which S7 is the better robot vacuum?

Due to its improved suction and the addition of the auto mop drying feature, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is a much better robot vacuum than the older Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Not only is it better, but it’s even cheaper — the S7 Max Ultra can be had for $1,300, while the old MaxV Ultra is still going for $1,400.

If you have the old MaxV Ultra, upgrading to the S7 Max Ultra might be worth the investment if you’ve noticed any funky odors coming from the mop. You’ll also want to take a look at the S8 Pro Ultra, which offers a few more perks, along with 6,000 Pa of suction. Regardless of which way you’re leaning, be sure to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums before making a decision.

