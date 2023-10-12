 Skip to main content
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni vs. Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: Which is the best robot vacuum?

Jon Bitner
By

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra are two of the most expensive robot vacuums available. Aside from the ability to vacuum and mop, both can automatically empty their dustbin and clean their mopping pads. They also offer impressive navigation skills — allowing them to deftly move around your home without getting caught on toys, clothes, or other hazards.

If you’re shopping at the top end of the market, there’s no doubt you’ve encountered these two products. But which is the best robot vacuum: the Deebot X2 Omni or Roborock S8 Pro Ultra? Here’s everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Pricing and availability

The X2 Omni dock up against a wall.
Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni costs $1,500 and is available in black and white. It’s often on sale, with prices dipping as low as $1,200 during big shopping holidays. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is slightly more expensive at $1,600 and is also available in black and white. It doesn’t go on sale quite as frequently as the X2 Omni — though Roborock products generally do see small discounts around the holidays.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Vacuuming

The X2 Omni on grey carpet.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Both the X2 Omni and S8 Pro Ultra are excellent at vacuuming carpets and hard floors. The Ecovacs X2 Omni can muster up a staggering 8,000 Pa of suction, which makes it one of the most powerful robot vacuums around. Toss in an edge-sweeping brush, square design for better access to corners, and a rubber roller brush, and there are few robot vacuums that perform as well as the X2 Omni.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra maxes out at 6,000 Pa, but despite the lower power, it still manages to vacuum slightly better than the X2 Omni. Part of this is due to the DuoRoller Riser Brush, which uses two rubber brushes to untangle hair and other debris from your carpet more effectively than the single roller on the X2 Omni.

Like the X2 Omni, it also uses an edge-sweeping brush, though it lacks a square design and instead is the standard circular shape. However, the two rubber brushes are great at avoiding tangles while still keeping your carpet clean, giving the Roborock device a slight advantage.

Winner: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Mopping

A person using the Roborock app to control Roborock S8 Pro Ultra.
Roborock

Once again, both the X2 Omni and S8 Pro Ultra are at the top of the class. The X2 Omni employs two rotating mopping plates to tackle stains and spills. It also applies downward pressure while mopping, ensuring tough spots are cleaned properly. The X2 Omni lifts its mopping plates 15mm when traveling on carpet — but because the mopping fabric dangles down several millimeters, plush carpets still get slightly damp.

The X2 Omni features a built-in water reservoir, allowing it to staycontinuously wet its mops. This is ideal for large homes, as it ensures the mopping pads don’t dry out during long cleaning runs. Ecovacs says the reservoir is large enough to clean a house up to 4,400 square feet in a single run.

The S8 Pro Ultra uses a single mopping pad that rapidly vibrates to scrub floors. Like the X2 Omni, it applies downward pressure while mopping. It only lifts its mopping pad 5mm when traveling on carpet, which results in slightly damp carpets. Thankfully, its mopping pad isn’t nearly as thick as those on the X2 Omni, meaning the amount of “carpet wetting” is about even between the two products.

Unfortunately, the built-in water reservoir on the S8 Pro Ultra isn’t quite as robust as that of the X2 Omni, as it’s only capable of cleaning up to 3,230 square feet.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Additional features

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in its dock.
Roborock

As you’d expect from products that cost over $1,000, the X2 Omni and S8 Pro Ultra come with heaps of additional features. You’ll find the following on both robot vacuums:

  • Self-emptying dustbins
  • A dock that cleans the mopping pads with hot water
  • A dock that dries mops after each cleaning run
  • Smartphone apps to modify settings
  • The ability to create restricted zones
  • The ability to automatically detect different surfaces
  • The ability to automatically adjust cleaning power for extra-dirty areas

The X2 Omni and S8 Pro Ultra are both easy on the eyes, and the availability of both black and white models makes it easy to find something that’ll fit in with your home.

One of the most unique features available on the S8 Pro Ultra is the ability to charge the device during off-peak hours. This helps lower the ongoing operating costs of using a robot vacuum. Its smartphone app is also a bit more streamlined than the Ecovacs smartphone app, making it easier to find the features you’re looking for without too much digging. And while both are excellent navigators, the S8 Pro Ultra seemed to have less trouble finding its way around my home. I also had to rescue it fewer times than the X2 Omni, though both are leagues ahead of the competition.

Unique features available on the X2 Omni include support for two-way video calls and the built-in YIKO voice assistant. YIKO isn’t quite as robust as you’d expect for such a premium device, and there’s a good chance you’ll completely ignore it, opting instead to set up an automated cleaning schedule. And while the two-way video call option is nice, the low angle makes it less effective than a dedicated indoor camera.

Winner: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Which is the better robot vacuum and mop combo?

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra cleaning up pet fur.
Roborock

At the end of the day, it’s impossible to go wrong with either the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni or the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. These two premium robot vacuum and mop combos offer everything you’d want from this type of device, giving you an automated cleaning routine that can go weeks without any manual intervention. Most homes will be well-served regardless of which one is picked — so consider snagging whichever one is cheapest.

Alternatively, consider picking up the S8 Pro Ultra if your home is mostly carpet and the X2 Omni if your home is mostly hard floors. While performance is similar across both devices, the dual-roller brush system on the S8 Pro Ultra is impressive and great at avoiding tangles. Meanwhile, the dual rotating mopping pads on the X2 Omni are well-suited for tackling vast rooms with hard floors.

Still uncertain which is best for your home? Then simply pick the one you think looks more stylish. These two luxurious robots are evenly matched at just about every turn — so whichever one will look best in your home is the one you should pick up.

