Dyson is probably the most popular name whenever there are cordless vacuum deals, but other brands like Samsung are closing the gap with products like the Samsung Bespoke Jet. It’s a very attractive option because you can buy it from Samsung for just $500, following a $400 discount on its original price of $900. This offer won’t last forever though, so if you don’t want to regret missing out, you’ll need to add the cordless vacuum to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum

The Samsung Bespoke Jet will help maintain the cleanliness of your home with its HexaJet Motor technology, which can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from any surface, while keeping the weight of the cordless vacuum light for ease of use and maneuverability. It comes with a Jet Dual Brush, which works on all floor types such as carpet and tiles, and a five-layer filtration system that removes microdust particles for cleaner air in your home. Once you’re done, just the press of a button will empty the Samsung Bespoke Jet’s dust bin in its Clean Station, so you won’t need to get your hands dirty in the process.

With a run time of up to 2 hours, you’ll likely be able to clean your entire home with the Samsung Bespoke Jet before it needs recharging, but just to be sure, every purchase also comes with a spare battery that you can easily swap in. You can charge the extra battery on the cordless vacuum’s accessory cradle, which will also store its accessories like the flex tool that can bend up to 90 degrees to access hard-to-reach places, the crevice tool for tight spaces, and the pet tool for picking up pet hair.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet offers everything you can want from a cordless vacuum — powerful cleaning, extreme convenience, and a stylish design. The one thing that may be holding it back is its price, but with Samsung’s $400 discount, it’s within reach for more families because it’s down to just $500 from $900 originally. There’s been a lot of great reviews on the Samsung Bespoke Jet, which means you need to hurry because a lot of other shoppers will be snapping up the stocks.

