Step aside, Dyson: Samsung’s best cordless vacuum is $400 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

Dyson is probably the most popular name whenever there are cordless vacuum deals, but other brands like Samsung are closing the gap with products like the Samsung Bespoke Jet. It’s a very attractive option because you can buy it from Samsung for just $500, following a $400 discount on its original price of $900. This offer won’t last forever though, so if you don’t want to regret missing out, you’ll need to add the cordless vacuum to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum

The Samsung Bespoke Jet will help maintain the cleanliness of your home with its HexaJet Motor technology, which can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from any surface, while keeping the weight of the cordless vacuum light for ease of use and maneuverability. It comes with a Jet Dual Brush, which works on all floor types such as carpet and tiles, and a five-layer filtration system that removes microdust particles for cleaner air in your home. Once you’re done, just the press of a button will empty the Samsung Bespoke Jet’s dust bin in its Clean Station, so you won’t need to get your hands dirty in the process.

With a run time of up to 2 hours, you’ll likely be able to clean your entire home with the Samsung Bespoke Jet before it needs recharging, but just to be sure, every purchase also comes with a spare battery that you can easily swap in. You can charge the extra battery on the cordless vacuum’s accessory cradle, which will also store its accessories like the flex tool that can bend up to 90 degrees to access hard-to-reach places, the crevice tool for tight spaces, and the pet tool for picking up pet hair.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet offers everything you can want from a cordless vacuum — powerful cleaning, extreme convenience, and a stylish design. The one thing that may be holding it back is its price, but with Samsung’s $400 discount, it’s within reach for more families because it’s down to just $500 from $900 originally. There’s been a lot of great reviews on the Samsung Bespoke Jet, which means you need to hurry because a lot of other shoppers will be snapping up the stocks.

Samsung makes a robot vacuum, and it’s $480 off today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 15, 2023
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ and charging station.

Samsung has one of the best robot vacuum deals around right now, although you'll need to do a tiny bit of work to get the full discount. The Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station is currently $420 instead of $800 so you save $380. However, scroll down on the listing and tell Samsung what robot vacuum you previously owned and you save an extra $100 once you add the robot vacuum to your cart, bringing it down to $320. A saving of $480 is a huge deal and one we can't see sticking around for long. Here's a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
The Samsung Jet Bot range features in our look at the best robot vacuums thanks to its great functionality. The Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum is a super useful way to keep your home clean and tidy. It uses LiDAR sensors to create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. From there, mapping can be controlled using your smartphone so you can get your home cleaned far more efficiently than before. The Jet Bot+ has a comprehensive five-layer filtration system that means as air enters, multiple filters trap 99.99% of micro dust while still releasing clean air.

You won’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 13, 2023
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

Anker's Eufy 25C already provides immense value to any household at the robot vacuum's sticker price of $250, so it's a huge steal for its current price of $96 from Walmart following a $154 discount. Make the purchase now if you want to get a dependable cleaning companion for very cheap, as the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Eufy 25C robot vacuum
The Anker-owned Eufy brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends' best robot vacuums, which should give you confidence that you won't regret spending on the Eufy 25C. It's equipped with three brushes that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, a three-step filtration system, and a brushless motor that results in suction power of 1500Pa while generating minimal noise. The robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and it returns to its charging base once its battery is depleted or once its work is done. With its slim profile, it will be able to slide underneath furniture so that you won't have to move them when cleaning.

Super Bowl Food Deal: Get 20% off your next Grubhub order
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 12, 2023
Ordering food from Grubhub with a smartphone mobile app.

Amazon has a great offer taking place right now if you take advantage of food delivery services. If this is the case, and if you’re an Amazon Prime Member or would like to sign up to be one, you’ll get an entire year of Grubhub+ for free. This is a pretty amazing offer, as a Grubhub+ subscription would regularly cost $10 per month, making this offer worth a savings of $120. Additionally, Prime Members can save 20% on an order of more than $20 from now until February 14. And yes, you can pair it with today's big event, so if you're planning to watch Super Bowl 2023, this can save you some money on the food for the viewing party.

Why you should get a Grubhub+ subscription
The convenience many of the best food delivery service apps offer has become quite prominent over the last few years, and with more and more people working remotely, and with more and more people finding themselves with less time for details on their hands, subscribing to a service like Grubhub+ is worth considering. Most food delivery services work by charging you a delivery fee on top of the cost of your order, but with a Grubhub+ subscription you’re eliminating delivery fees entirely on orders of more than $12 in favor of the monthly subscription cost. This makes it especially appealing for people who have food delivered more often than others, as using it just two or three times per month would make it worth its monthly fee.

