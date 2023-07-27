If you’re looking at robot vacuum deals because of the convenience that these cleaning devices will provide, you should be searching for a self-emptying one to make things even easier for you. Here’s a suggestion — the Shark AV1002AE robot vacuum with a self-emptying base, which is available from Amazon with a 45% discount. You’ll enjoy $249 in savings on its original price of $549, as you’ll only have to pay $300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Shark AV1002AE robot vacuum

The Shark AV1002AE, like the best robot vacuums, will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris with its powerful suction, and its multi-surface brushroll will ensure proper cleaning across all floor types, including carpets. It’s a great choice for households with pets because its self-cleaning brushroll will prevent pet hair from getting tangled up, and it’s equipped with a multi-stage filtration system that captures dust, dander, and allergens. Once the robot vacuum is done cleaning, it will return to its self-emptying base, which can hold up to 30 days of waste before you need to empty its contents.

Automated scheduling and virtual mapping are among the features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. You’ll get them with the Shark AV1002AE, which you can set to clean at any time using its accompanying app, or with the help of Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. The robot vacuum also maps your home, and cleans row-by-row and room-to-room, for amore thorough clean instead of just randomly bouncing between walls and furniture.

The Shark AV1002AE robot vacuum with a self-emptying base is on sale from Amazon with a $249 discount that brings its price down to just $300 from its sticker price of $549. If you need help in keeping your floors clean, this is the device that you should buy. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to make sure that you get the Shark AV1002AE robot vacuum at 45% off, you shouldn’t be wasting any time — complete the transaction as soon as possible.

