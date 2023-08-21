It’s not hard to find cordless vacuum deals online, but if you’re a pet owner, you’ll receive amazing value if you take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum. From the cleaning device’s original price of $209, it’s down to a more affordable $178 for savings of $31. The discount isn’t going to last forever — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you’re interested in this cordless vacuum, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum

Shark is a mainstay in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums, which should give you confidence in the capabilities of the Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum. It can clean all kinds of floor types with its powerful suction, and with its pet crevice tool and dusting brush, you’ll be able to pick up all the pet hair that your dogs or cats are leaving behind. The device also comes with a bristle brushroll that you can use to deeply scrub carpets, to make sure that there’s nothing left behind when you go through them.

The Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum can last for up to 40 minutes per full charge, and once you’re done, you can easily empty the contents of its dust cup through its CleanTouch Dirt Ejector system before placing it back on its charging station. For tighter spaces such as inside a vehicle, you can easily transform the cordless vacuum into a handheld vacuum, and for your peace of mind, it’s equipped with a HEPA filter that traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens.

The Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum is currently on sale from Walmart for just $178, after a $31 discount on its sticker price of $209. It’s the perfect cleaning companion for households with pets, but it’s going to prove to be a helpful device for any family. You’re going to have to secure your own unit if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure if the lowered price will still be available tomorrow. Buy the Shark IX140H Pet cordless vacuum right now if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

