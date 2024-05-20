 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Memorial Day power tool deals: Save on DeWalt, Bosch, and more

By

If you’re working on home renovations in the near future, you need some awesome power tools to ensure you get the work done quickly and to a high degree of detail. Fortunately, there are some great early Memorial Day power tool deals going on right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites from major brands like Bosch, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and many others. Whatever your plans for your home, these power tools will help you out. Here are the highlights.

Best Bosch Memorial Day power tool deals

Bosch Power Tools on a white background.
Bosch

Bosch is a well-respected brand for developing all kinds of high-end products from kitchen appliances to power tools. Its power tool range has a super cool looking aesthetic while also offering plenty of great functionality. It’s a brand worth checking out, especially while on sale as part of the early Memorial Day power tool deals going on.

  • Bosch 18V Blower —
  • Bosch 12V Max Brushless Impact Driver —
  • Bosch 12V Drill/Driver Kit —
  • Bosch Brushless 4-1/2 Inch Angle Grinder —
  • Bosch 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick Drill/Driver System —
  • Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit —
  • Bosch StarlockPlus Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit —

Best DeWalt Memorial Day power tool deals

DeWalt Power Tools on a white background.
DeWalt

The go-to name in power tool technology, you simply can’t go wrong with DeWalt power tools. The entire range is well-made, eye-catching, and the equipment that you’ll see professionals use too. Lofty praise, right? The DeWalt range can be pricey but it’s worth investing in as these are tools you’ll be using for many years to come.

  • DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Combo Kit 7-Tool —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit 10-Tool —

Best Milwaukee Memorial Day power tool deals

Milwaukee power tools on a white background.
Milwaukee

More than just a major city in the Midwest, Milwaukee power tools are highly regarded with their distinctive red design and plenty of power to boot. Like the others, whether you’re looking for an inexpensive saw or a full kit of power tools, there are some great Milwaukee Memorial Day power tool deals going on at the moment. In no time, you’ll be all set to get those household tasks you’ve been putting off done.

  • Milwaukee 12V Fuel Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver —
  • Milwaukee Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver —
  • Milwaukee Fuel Hackzall —
  • Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander —
  • Milwaukee Fuel Brushless Lithium Ion Cordless Small Angle Grinder —
  • Milwaukee Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw —
  • Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Right Angle Die Grinder —

More Memorial Day power tool deals worth shopping

Black + Decker Power Tools on a white background.
Black + Decker

We’ve focused on the best power tool brands but there are other options out there which are still worth checking out. Below, we’ve picked out more Memorial Day power tool deals featuring brands like Black and Decker, Craftsman, and PacTool. These can be a more affordable way of snagging useful power tools, especially while on sale.

  • Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill/Driver + 30 piece kit —
  • Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill Kit + 100 piece kit —
  • Black + Decker 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit 34 piece —
  • Black + Decker 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit 68 piece —
  • Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver —
  • PacTool Power Cutter —
  • Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill Combo Kit —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best air conditioner deals: Portable and window units on sale
The GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner cools a living room while a woman reads.

As summer quickly approaches and temperatures rising the last few years, you're probably thinking of investing in an air conditioner to help get you over those very hot days. While most folks may have a hard time installing a split unit, there are a lot of other options, including air conditioners you can put in a window, as well as portable air conditioners, that you can fall back on. Luckily, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg on them, as even some of the best air conditioner brands have solid deals on them, which is why we've collected our favorite air conditioner deals down below. Pair these with air purifier deals and humidifiers deals and you'll be able to control the climate in your home perfectly.
Evapolar evaCHILL — $84, was $99

The Evapolar evaCHILL provides personal comfort on a small scale. At just 6.77 x 6.69 x 6.69 inches, it is highly portable and perfect for taking with you on camping trips or other excursions. To use it, just fill up its 800mL tank, which provides about 8 hours of continuous use (though customers report lower times for high-heat scenarios). This makes it perfect for getting to sleep. Plus, since it uses water as a source of chill, it can double as a humidifier. The Evapolar evaCHILL charges via USB cable and consumes less than 10W of power.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: early TV, laptop, and appliance deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

While Memorial Day is still several days away, there are a lot of excellent early Memorial Day deals you can pick up right now from Best Buy. That includes everything from the best TVs, the best Phones, the best Air Fryers, and even the best smart home devices out there, so you have a huge variety of deals to pick from. Of course, there is an overwhelming number of options out there, which is why we've scoured Best Buy for our favorite deals in various categories and collected them all below, so be sure to check out everything in detail.

Best Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

Read more
Best washer and dryer deals: bundles from LG, Samsung and more
A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

A new washer and dryer can add some convenience and efficiency to your household routine, as many of the best washing machines and best dryers offer a wide variety of smart features. They can also get costly, which is why we’ve tracked down some of the best washer and dryer deals you can shop. They include top washing machine brands Samsung and LG, as well as some other quality options. You can often find some great washers and dryers bundled with appliance package deals as well, and if you’re looking to upgrade kitchen appliances you should check out the current refrigerator deals, dishwasher deals, and oven deals.
Best LG washer and dryer deals

LG makes some awesome appliances. We've picked some medium-sized options, including a fairly cheap package deal available at Best Buy.

Read more