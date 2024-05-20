Best Memorial Day power tool deals: Save on DeWalt, Bosch, and more

If you’re working on home renovations in the near future, you need some awesome power tools to ensure you get the work done quickly and to a high degree of detail. Fortunately, there are some great early Memorial Day power tool deals going on right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites from major brands like Bosch, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and many others. Whatever your plans for your home, these power tools will help you out. Here are the highlights.

Best Bosch Memorial Day power tool deals

Bosch is a well-respected brand for developing all kinds of high-end products from kitchen appliances to power tools. Its power tool range has a super cool looking aesthetic while also offering plenty of great functionality. It’s a brand worth checking out, especially while on sale as part of the early Memorial Day power tool deals going on.

Bosch 18V Blower —

Bosch 12V Max Brushless Impact Driver —

Bosch 12V Drill/Driver Kit —

Bosch Brushless 4-1/2 Inch Angle Grinder —

Bosch 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick Drill/Driver System —

Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit —

Bosch StarlockPlus Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit —

Best DeWalt Memorial Day power tool deals

The go-to name in power tool technology, you simply can’t go wrong with DeWalt power tools. The entire range is well-made, eye-catching, and the equipment that you’ll see professionals use too. Lofty praise, right? The DeWalt range can be pricey but it’s worth investing in as these are tools you’ll be using for many years to come.

DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool —

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit —

DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw —

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit —

DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Kit —

DeWalt 20V Max Combo Kit 7-Tool —

DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit 10-Tool —

Best Milwaukee Memorial Day power tool deals

More than just a major city in the Midwest, Milwaukee power tools are highly regarded with their distinctive red design and plenty of power to boot. Like the others, whether you’re looking for an inexpensive saw or a full kit of power tools, there are some great Milwaukee Memorial Day power tool deals going on at the moment. In no time, you’ll be all set to get those household tasks you’ve been putting off done.

Milwaukee 12V Fuel Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver —

Milwaukee Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver —

Milwaukee Fuel Hackzall —

Milwaukee M18 Random Orbit Sander —

Milwaukee Fuel Brushless Lithium Ion Cordless Small Angle Grinder —

Milwaukee Fuel D-Handle Jig Saw —

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Right Angle Die Grinder —

More Memorial Day power tool deals worth shopping

We’ve focused on the best power tool brands but there are other options out there which are still worth checking out. Below, we’ve picked out more Memorial Day power tool deals featuring brands like Black and Decker, Craftsman, and PacTool. These can be a more affordable way of snagging useful power tools, especially while on sale.

Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill/Driver + 30 piece kit —

Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill Kit + 100 piece kit —

Black + Decker 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit 34 piece —

Black + Decker 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit 68 piece —

Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver —

PacTool Power Cutter —

Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill Combo Kit —

Editors' Recommendations