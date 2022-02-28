  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

SimpliSafe battery life and replacement tips

Keyan Riddick
By

SimpliSafe is an impressive do-it-yourself (DIY) home security system that features an ecosystem for managing all equipment yourself, no professional necessary. One of the leading maintenance requests you’ll be performing is changing the batteries in the various accessories.

Let’s take a look at the main accessories that come with SimpliSafe security packages and what you need to know about the corresponding batteries. With the exception of the base station and keyfob, the user does all battery replacements. Those two accessories require you to contact support to change their power. Lastly, the SimpliSafe outdoor cam can only be powered directly, so there are no batteries to worry about with that device.

What kind of batteries does SimpliSafe use?

The Hearth package by SimpliSafe.

The entire suite of SimpliSafe accessories uses either CR (watch batteries) or AA batteries. You’ll have to see which specific version of each your particular device requires. For example, the keypad, siren, door lock, and CO detector all use AA batteries. The rest of the sensors require a CR battery.

How often should you change SimpliSafe batteries?

Each SimpliSafe product has its battery life expectancy. Except for the entry sensor, all burglary sensors will last around three to five years. The entry sensor will last up to 10 years. The hazard sensors will also last that same three- to five-year lifespan. The siren, keypad, and door lock have the shortest expectancy, only lasting up to 12 months.

How long the battery life of each accessory lasts really depends on its usage. However, knowing that there is a two-year difference in lifetime should not deter you from using any sensor.

A table of battery life type and expectancy for various SimpliSafe devices.

What happens when a SimpliSafe battery dies?

When the batteries die in any of your SimpliSafe accessories, all you have to do is replace them. The exception is only found in the Base Station that uses rechargeable AA batteries; you can recharge the batteries and reinsert them. SimpliSafe has no statement on using rechargeable batteries in any other accessory.

SimpliSafe also allows you to purchase batteries from them. Of course, you can also buy them from a third party.

How to change the battery in SimpliSafe products

Most of the sensors available from SimpliSafe have easy-to-remove, slide-away backs, making it easy to switch out the battery. You can also remove the main unit; you don’t need to take it down from any wall mounts. In addition, the smoke detector has a circular base that you can rotate to change out the battery. The standouts here are the siren and water sensor. Unfortunately, they require removing screws to detach them from their base to change the battery.

SimpliSafe’s primary purpose is to keep its customers safe while leaving the autonomy of its products in their owners’ hands. So, to stay safe with your home security accessories, monitor their battery life, either with a calendar, the on-device LEDs, or through the app.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 shows why Android 12L isn’t enough

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

How to watch NASA launch next-gen weather satellite to space tomorrow

how to watch nasa launch next gen weather satellite space goes t

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Connect branding denotes superior Wi-Fi

Snapdragon Connect logo on an exploding digital landscape.

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Three iPhones showing the steps to scan an eSIM QR code.

Samsung hits new milestones in building virtual 5G networks

Blue panels showing 5G logo at CES booth.

Horizon Forbidden West collectibles guide

Aloy looks over a gorgeous open world in Horizon Forbidden West.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem pushes 5G to new heights

Conceptual image of Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 chip witih additonal mmWave, AI, and RF modules.

Elden Ring PC performance problems and fixes, tested

An enemy performs a magic spell in Elden Ring.

LG debuts two new CineBeam 4K HDR projectors

LG CineBeam HU715Q and HU710P 4K HDR projectors.

Apple foldable MacBook brought to life in striking renders

A concept visual of a foldable screen MacBook Folio.

The best starting Keepsakes in Elden Ring

A character sits in front of a glowing, yellow orb in Elden Ring.

How to change your character and armor appearance in Elden Ring

A warrior attaching a prosthetic arm.

Anthony Mackie will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series

Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal.