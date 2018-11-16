Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to stream music from Google Home to Bluetooth speakers or headphones

Erika Rawes
By

Google recently expanded its lineup of voice-controlled speakers to include the Google Home Hub along with to the original Google Home, the affordable Google Home Mini, and the powerful Google Home Max. As Google continues to develop new products and add more features to its voice assistant, it narrows the gap between the Home and the Echo. One key feature is the ability to play music through headphones or a Bluetooth speaker.

Sound quality is a major factor when evaluating a smart speaker. Some people want to have the option to blast music so loud they shake their house and piss off their neighbors. On the other hand, you may also want to be able to listen to music through headphones, so you don’t disturb people around you who don’t want to jam out to the Red Hot Chili Peppers at that particular moment. Amazon’s Echo line has you covered on this. The Echo Dot, Echo (with the exception of the first generation), and the Echo Plus all have a 3.5mm jack. Amazon also made it so you can stream audio from an Echo device to another Bluetooth speaker.

Initially, the inability to connect an external speaker was an issue for Google Home customers, given there’s no line-out jack on the Home or Home Mini. Fortunately, Google made it so you can now stream music to a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. So, you can blast those tunes as loud as you like or dance around your living room in headphones when (you think) no one’s watching.

Google Home Mini
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

How to connect a Bluetooth speaker or headphones to your Google Home

  1. Turn on your Bluetooth speaker or Bluetooth headphone and make sure the device is in pairing mode. Typically, you press a button on the device to initiate pairing mode. Refer to the speaker’s instruction manual to find out how to place it into pairing mode if you can’t locate the pairing button on your device.
  2. Open up the Google Home app.
  3. Tap “Devices.” It is located in the top right corner of the app Home screen.
  4. Find the picture of the Google Home you want to pair with a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. In the top right corner of the picture, tap “Settings.”
  5. In the settings menu, select “Default music speaker,” then select “Pair Bluetooth speaker.”
  6. Select the speaker or headphones you want to pair, then select “Done.”
  7. Play music through your Bluetooth speaker or headphones.
stream music from google home to bluetooth speakers or headphones how connect speaker

Tips

  • You can only play music through one speaker or pair of headphones at a time.
  • You can pair your Google Home to multiple Bluetooth speakers or headphones, but it will only connect to the one it connected to most recently.
  • You can check which speaker or headphones are paired with your Google Home under Devices > Google Home Device Menu > Settings > Paired Bluetooth Devices. You can unpair the device in this menu by tapping on the “X” next to the device and unpairing.
  • Once you pair a speaker to Google Home, it will connect to the Bluetooth speaker automatically unless you disconnect the speaker or turn it off. To disconnect the speaker, simply say “Hey, Google, disconnect Bluetooth.”
Nuraphone review logo

How to stream and play music on Google Home

Now that you have your headphones or speaker all set up, you can start listening to your favorite tunes. Google offers several free and paid music services. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime music isn’t available, but you can still use one of these options:

  • Google Play Music Free and Premium
  • YouTube Music
  • Spotify Free and Premium
  • Pandora
  • TuneIn
  • iHeartRadio
  • Deezer Premium+

Want to request a specific song? Turn on shuffle? Play a certain album? The chart below shows the commands for music on Google Home. The controls are the same across all providers, so you use the same commands whether you’re listening to music on Pandora, Google Play Music, or Spotify.

Command Say “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google,” then…
Request a song “Play <song name>,” “Play <song name> by <artist name>,” “Play <song name> from <album name>,” “Play <song name> on <music service>” “Play songs like <song-name>”
Request an artist “Play <artist name>,” “Play music by <artist name>,” “Play <artist name>” on <music service>,” “Play songs like <artist-name>”
Request an album “Play <album name>”, “Play <album name> by <artist name>,”  “Play <album name> by <artist name> on <music service>”
Play music based on genre/mood/activity “Play classical music,” “Play happy music,” “Play music for cooking,” “Play <genre> on <music service>”
Play personalized suggested content from chosen service “Play some music,” “Play <genre> music on <music service>”
Shuffle, pause, stop, skip, next song, etc. “Shuffle,” “Play <album/artist/playlist> and shuffle,” “Pause,” “Resume,” “Continue playing,” “Stop,” “Next,” “Skip,” “Next song”
Control volume  “Set volume to 5,” “Set volume to 40 percent”
Play music on your speakers, TV, or video device. (Note: Device linking is required.) “Play music on my living room TV,” “Play <genre> on my bedroom speakers”
Source: Google Help Center

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018
grain design alexaphone dsc 0736
Emerging Tech

These Alexa-stuffed retro phones don’t listen until you take them off the hook

Looking for an Amazon Echo with a cool vintage touch? Los Angeles-based Grain Design is taking old, non-working antique phones and transforming them into amazing Alexa smart speakers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wake v2 kickstarter alarm 346a3168
Smart Home

This alarm clock uses targeted light and sound to wake you, but not your partner

The Wake v2 isn't like your typical bedside alarm. Instead, it wakes you by shining a soft light directly into your face, thereby not disturbing the person sharing a bed with you. Pretty smart, huh?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
xfinity home security camera faces license plates package delivery gettyimages 471909015 stevecoleimages
News

Xfinity indoor/outdoor camera zooms in on Grinch’s faces and license plates

Comcast's Xfinity Home security cameras can help the police catch Grinches who steal delivery packages from your home. The cameras use artificial intelligence to analyze moving objects and zoom in on faces at your door and license plates.
Posted By Bruce Brown
airbnb offering free rooms to those displaced by california wildfires
Smart Home

Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to those displaced by California wildfires

Several thousand Airbnb hosts in California are opening their homes to help those displaced by the devastating wildfires in the state. Free accommodation is being offered to those affected through November 29.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

Here's our comparison of the Lenovo Smart Display and the JBL Link View

Looking for the right smart display? We're comparing the Lenovo Smart Display vs. JBL Link View, two excellent smart displays that are made for different audiences. Here's what you need to know about both displays and what they do.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Deals

Shop early Black Friday deals on Philips Hue products from Amazon, today only

Avoid the Black Friday hassle and shop great online deals. Amazon is offering huge discounts on refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting products to help light your home. For today only, you can grab a range of smart home tech from Amazon.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the Best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
wi charge wireless power kit
Smart Home

New wireless power kit puts a charge into your smart speakers via infrared light

Wireless power technology is coming fast, and Wi-Charge is leading the innovative trend with a new wireless power kit that can transform Amazon and Google smart speakers into fully functional, wire-free devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google home hub vs amazon echo show
Smart Home

Save Smart: The Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals

The number of Black Friday sales can be overwhelming. Here are some of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you'll find this year on the most popular smart home products on the market.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon prime increase price box label 123rf 51840405 ml
News

Amazon’s new trade-in and recycling programs gives your gizmos a ‘second chance’

Amazon is generating a new level of sustainability into its platform with Amazon Second Chance, a new portal that encourages consumers to trade in and recycle their old electronic devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon echo project red
Smart Home

Amazon rejoins the fight against HIV/AIDS with a (Red) second-gen Echo

Now you can rock out to U2 and give to a good cause by buying Amazon's red Echo, a limited edition of the smart speaker that also donates money to the humanitarian organization Project (Red), founded by Bono.
Posted By Clayton Moore