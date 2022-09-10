Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have proven time and again that they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.

If you don’t want to pick up smart home products from Amazon or Google (or their subsidiaries), here are the best smart home products to buy.

No smart home is complete without a smart speaker, and few offer the performance and pricing of the Apple HomePod Mini. Not only does it look sleek and come in a variety of colors, but the HomePod Mini clocks at less than $100. If you’re a dedicated Apple fan (or you just love how intuitive your iPhone is), the Apple HomePod Mini makes a great central pillar of a connected smart home.

The Sonos is a bit more expensive than the HomePod Mini, but the Sonos One produces some of the best sounds of any smart speaker on the market. You’ll also benefit from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support that makes it easy to integrate with any other smart home products in your home. Sonos rounds out the package with a sleek design that is available in both black or white.

Wyze has long been hailed as a smart home company for shoppers on a budget, but that doesn’t mean its products are cheap. In fact, the Wyze Bulb Color is just as capable as any other smart light on the market, capable of producing millions of different colors and powered by an intuitive smartphone app that makes it easy to manage your schedule and remotely control the action.

Rugged enough to withstand the great outdoors but small enough to tuck away on a shelf indoors, the Arlo Pro 4 is a versatile home security solution. You’ll be able to capture 2K video, communicate via two-way audio, and scan a large portion of your home thanks to an impressive 160-degree viewing angle. There’s even an outdoor spotlight to scare off intruders or light up dark sections of your yard. It’s a bit expensive, but no doubt you’re getting what you pay for.

The Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is another premium smart home gadget from Arlo. It looks a bit cheaper than the products developed by Ring or Nest, but it offers much of the same functionality. You’ll get HD video capture, built-in night vision, two-way audio, and an easy installation process that requires no wiring. There’s also an accompanying smartphone app that lets you watch old clips and manage all your settings.

It doesn’t get more comprehensive than this. The SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System includes a staggering number of gadgets, such as an indoor camera, motion sensors, panic button, and more. You might spend a few minutes setting it all up, but there’s a lot of value packed into this impressive bundle from SimpliSafe.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock topped our list of the best smart locks for 2022. With a sleek design, durable build quality, and an easy installation process, few products can compete with this high-end model from August. You’ll also benefit from support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, along with a smartphone app that lets you lock and unlock the door when you’re away from home.

Although it’s one of the most expensive smart thermostats around, few others can compete with the ecobee Smart Thermostat. Not only does it give you remote control of the thermostat (thanks to a versatile smartphone app), but it can help you save money on your energy bills by detecting when you’re away from home and modifying its settings to reduce costs. It also helps that the unit comes with a bevy of additional features -- such as a variety of voice control commands and compatibility with most smart home ecosystems.

