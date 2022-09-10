 Skip to main content
Best smart home products that aren’t made by Google or Amazon (or their subsidiaries)

Jon Bitner
By

Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have proven time and again that they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.

If you don’t want to pick up smart home products from Amazon or Google (or their subsidiaries), here are the best smart home products to buy.

Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod Mini

Petite smart speaker
Sonos One

Sonos One

Impressive speaker that integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant
Wyze Bulb Color

Wyze Bulb Color

Affordable smart lighting
Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 4

Easy to install security camera
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

Smart way to view visitors
SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System

SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System

All-in-one smart security system
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The lock works with all the main smart home hubs
Ecobee Smart Thermostat

ecobee SmartThermostat

Smart way to monitor indoor temps
Apple HomePod mini in hand
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Apple HomePod Mini

Petite smart speaker

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Computational audio optimizes the experience
  • Clean sounding highs and mids
  • Compact size makes it discrete
  • It's the most affordable HomeKit home hub
Cons
  • Siri lacks the advanced intelligence of her peers
  • Short power cord

No smart home is complete without a smart speaker, and few offer the performance and pricing of the Apple HomePod Mini. Not only does it look sleek and come in a variety of colors, but the HomePod Mini clocks at less than $100. If you’re a dedicated Apple fan (or you just love how intuitive your iPhone is), the Apple HomePod Mini makes a great central pillar of a connected smart home.

sonos one sl beam deals spring sale review front center 1500x1000

Sonos One

Impressive speaker that integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Superb sound quality
  • Dead-simple setup
  • Super easy to use
  • Excellent Alexa integration
  • Priced well
Cons
  • No threaded insert for mounting
  • No Bluetooth streaming

The Sonos is a bit more expensive than the HomePod Mini, but the Sonos One produces some of the best sounds of any smart speaker on the market. You’ll also benefit from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support that makes it easy to integrate with any other smart home products in your home. Sonos rounds out the package with a sleek design that is available in both black or white.

Wyze Bulb Color in lamp green
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Wyze Bulb Color

Affordable smart lighting

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Really bright output
  • Colors are very saturated
  • Doesn't require a bridge
  • Ridiculously low-priced
Cons
  • Basic scene modes

Wyze has long been hailed as a smart home company for shoppers on a budget, but that doesn’t mean its products are cheap. In fact, the Wyze Bulb Color is just as capable as any other smart light on the market, capable of producing millions of different colors and powered by an intuitive smartphone app that makes it easy to manage your schedule and remotely control the action.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Arlo Pro 4

Easy to install security camera

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Sharp-looking footage
  • Additional details with color night vision
  • Doesn't require a hub to set up
  • Smart security with Arlo Smart service
Cons
  • Specs are similar to predecessor
  • Spotlight required for color night vision

Rugged enough to withstand the great outdoors but small enough to tuck away on a shelf indoors, the Arlo Pro 4 is a versatile home security solution. You’ll be able to capture 2K video, communicate via two-way audio, and scan a large portion of your home thanks to an impressive 160-degree viewing angle. There’s even an outdoor spotlight to scare off intruders or light up dark sections of your yard. It’s a bit expensive, but no doubt you’re getting what you pay for.

Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

Smart way to view visitors

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Great software with a lot of options
  • Good quality video, day and night
  • Easy installation
Cons
  • Cheap-looking hardware
  • Prominent fish-eye effect

The Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is another premium smart home gadget from Arlo. It looks a bit cheaper than the products developed by Ring or Nest, but it offers much of the same functionality. You’ll get HD video capture, built-in night vision, two-way audio, and an easy installation process that requires no wiring. There’s also an accompanying smartphone app that lets you watch old clips and manage all your settings.

simplisafe home security system review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System

All-in-one smart security system

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Beautifully designed base station blends seamlessly into home
  • Set and forget installation means you’re only interrupted if there’s a problem
  • Low-cost home monitoring service provides comprehensive coverage
  • No contracts
Cons
  • Limited smartphone integration out of the box
  • Home monitoring service subscription required

It doesn’t get more comprehensive than this. The SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System includes a staggering number of gadgets, such as an indoor camera, motion sensors, panic button, and more. You might spend a few minutes setting it all up, but there’s a lot of value packed into this impressive bundle from SimpliSafe.

august wi fi smart lock review with open door
August

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The lock works with all the main smart home hubs

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Doesn't need a bridge
  • Easy to install
  • Auto unlock and lock feature
  • Sturdy build
Cons
  • Batteries aren't rechargable
  • Sticks out from the door

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock topped our list of the best smart locks for 2022. With a sleek design, durable build quality, and an easy installation process, few products can compete with this high-end model from August. You’ll also benefit from support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, along with a smartphone app that lets you lock and unlock the door when you’re away from home.

ecobee smartthermostat review 7
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

ecobee SmartThermostat

Smart way to monitor indoor temps

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Simple installation
  • Excellent performance and feature set
  • Easy to configure and operate day-to-day
  • Numerous voice control and communication features
  • Great speaker
Cons
  • Hardware design remains a little drab
  • No onscreen integration for Alexa

Although it’s one of the most expensive smart thermostats around, few others can compete with the ecobee Smart Thermostat. Not only does it give you remote control of the thermostat (thanks to a versatile smartphone app), but it can help you save money on your energy bills by detecting when you’re away from home and modifying its settings to reduce costs. It also helps that the unit comes with a bevy of additional features -- such as a variety of voice control commands and compatibility with most smart home ecosystems.

