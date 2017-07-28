Work the kitchen like a pro with BuzzFeed’s Tasty One Top smart appliance

Why it matters to you Learning to cook can be difficult. With BuzzFeed's new Tasty One Top smart appliance, the guesswork is done automatically.

Having trouble cooking trendy meals found online? With BuzzFeed’s first smart appliance, most of the guesswork has been taken out. The Tasty One Top is a Bluetooth-enabled induction burner that automatically adjusts the temperature to create perfectly cooked food every time.

By teaming up with GE Appliances’ First Build team, BuzzFeed Product Labs was able to bring the innovative product to life. The Tasty One Top keeps track of the surface temperature of any pot or pan, as well as the internal temperature of the food. By automatically adjusting to the right temperature when it is needed, this induction burner perfectly re-creates recipes every time.

Induction technology is a faster, safer, and more precise way to cook food. It allows the Tasty One Top to be utilized for almost any form of cooking. This includes pan cooking, slow cooking, sous vide, and more.

Launching alongside the announcement is the new Tasty app for iPhone. With it, users can watch all the latest videos from Tasty, as well as explore the recipes based on specific ingredients. This way, you can find a way to use those leftover ingredients with more than 1,700 recipes, which can be searched by the time of day, social event, difficulty, speed, or dietary needs. Step-by-step instructions take users through every single tasty recipe. For those living outside the United States, the app features metric values as well. An Android version of the app is soon to follow.

This announcement comes as part of BuzzFeed’s celebration of Tasty’s second birthday on July 31. Despite being so young, it has grown into the largest social food networks in the world. Tasty recipes now reach one in four Facebook users worldwide with over 2 billion video views each month.

“In two years, Tasty has reimagined the recipe format as a visual, shareable and interactive medium, democratizing food and making cooking more accessible, social and fun in the process,” Tasty general manager Ashley McCollum said. “The Tasty One Top and app demonstrates our commitment to the intersection of content and technology, marking the beginning of the next step in the evolution of our business as we expand into new ways of using technology to bring people together around food.”

The Tasty One Top is now available for pre-order in the United States for $149. The first run will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis.