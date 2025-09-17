TCL D2 Pro smart lock review: this is the future of unlocking your home, and I love it

TCL D2 Pro MSRP $169.99 Score Details “TCL D2 Pro’s palm tech outshines rivals, offering fast, secure entry for a great price.” Pros Simple installation

Attractive design

Works effortlessly Cons One finish to choose from

No HomeKit or Matter support, yet $169 Amazon

The TCL D2 Pro is a futuristic take on the smart lock that feels leap years ahead in technology as it ditches the fingerprint scanner we’ve seen in recent years, for palm vein recognition that scans the unique blood vessel patterns in your hand using near-infrared light and AI technology.

It is the first time I’ve seen this technology in any product, and I’m still surprised we have not seen it in other electronics on the market. For example, I could see it working well for autos, locks and other applications.

Priced at $169.99 MSRP, the TCL D2 Pro is TCL’s top of the line smart lock promising 99.9% accuracy and an incredibly fast 0.3 second unlock time. TCL and other folks out there like to reference iron man in the way you hold your palm up to the sensor.

It’s a cute comparison that I found myself thinking of as I continued using this product over the course of a one-month period.

TCL D2 Pro: design and build quality

The TCL D2 Pro has design aesthetics that remind me of hardware you are likely to see on Star Treks USS Enterprise.

The TCL D2 Pro has a sleek futuristic look that is very cool to look at, but which is likely to make interior designers cringe since it doesn’t match any of the finishes you are likely to see on regular door hardware; there are no nickel or polished brass options for example.

The design is more in line with Tesla’s Cyber Truck than it is with any of the regular door hardware brands. The dark grey finish resists fingerprints and the separated palm scanner and touchscreen keypad give it a premium feel over predecessors like the TCL D1 series.

Build-wise, the TCL D2 Pro is robust with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, holding up to rain, splashes and temperatures ranging from -13°F to 158°F.

The keypad is heavy duty and is sealed with silicon gaskets for tamper protection. If you have limited space on your door for whatever reason, there are competitors that are smaller, like the August smart lock, but you would be forgoing lots of features like a larger batter and palm recognition.

Overall, I think the D2 Pro’s size is perfect and it looks great on our door.

How the TCL D2 Pro’s technology works

The premise around how palm vein recognition works is the technology relies on the fact that every individual’s palm has a distinct network of veins.

These patterns are unique to each person – like a biological fingerprint – but supposedly far more secure because they’re not visible to the naked eye and can’t be altered by external factors like dirt, moisture or aging skin.

And unlike fingerprints which can be smudged or worn, vein patterns are internal and only detectable with special imaging. TCL says the technology will only work on a living hand with active blood flow, preventing photos, masks or replicas.

The scanner emits near-infrared rays (typically in the 760-820 nm wavelength range) towards your palm. The light penetrates the skin up to about 5 mm but is selectively absorbed by the deoxygenated hemoglobin in your veins, while reflecting off surrounding tissues.

The veins appear as dark, branching patterns against a lighter background in the captured image. An internal camera records the image, and AI uses machine learning to adapt over time, improving recognition for changes like aging or minor injuries.

This feels like special government technology to me, and it’s cool that you can now get this for your home.

TCL D2 Pro: specifications and comparisons

The D2 Pro comes with six different ways to unlock: the palm vein scanner which supports up to 20 users, PIN keypad (up to 100 codes), control through the TCL Home app, NFC fob (yours will come with two, my review unit had zero, lucky you), two physical keys and voice via Alexa or Google assistant.

It runs on a swappable 10,000mAh SB-C rechargeable battery (which TCL says can last up to 10 months between recharges) with low battery alerts, built-in Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) for remote access and a basic doorbell chime.

It does not come with a video feed or Matter support yet, but local data storage keeps biometrics secure offline.

The TCL D2 Pro competes directly with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch ($300 MSRP and fingerprint focused), August Wi-Fi Smart Lock ($250 MSRP) and Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt ($250 MSRP).

TCL beats the others on price but has its own drawbacks depending on what is important to you.

August could be best for renters since you do not need to swap the deadbolt (but lacks biometrics) and the Schlage Encode has the designs that are likely going to match the finishes on your door hardware, is built like a tank, but lacks a touchless option.

Feature TCL D2 Pro Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Price $170 $300 $250 $250 Unlock Methods Palm vein, PIN, app, NFC, key, voice Fingerprint, PIN, app, key, voice App, key, keypad (add-on), voice PIN, app, key, voice Connectivity Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi (module), Bluetooth Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Built-in Wi-Fi Battery Life 10 months (rechargeable) 6-12 months (AA) 3-6 months (CR123) 6 months (AA) Smart Home Support Alexa, Google Assistant Alexa, Google, HomeKit, Matter Alexa, Google, HomeKit, Z-Wave Alexa, Google, Airbnb Weather Rating IP55 IP54 None (indoor only) None specified Users/Codes 20 palms, 100 codes 250 codes Unlimited via app 100 codes

TCL D2 Pro: installation and everyday use

Installing the D2 Pro took a little under 15 minutes and was considerably smoother to install than the older Kwikset 620 I had on the door before.

The TCL app and user manual just made the overall experience dead simple. My older Kwikset did not have an app to use with it, and you had to follow a number of steps from holding in the control button until it changed color to entering the keycode you wanted several times for the system to remember it.

I do want to point out that this is not a fair comparison since the Kwikset 620 is several years old, but for first time smart lock owners or those that haven’t swapped out your older smart lock, my experience should be helpful to you.

I made sure to charge the large battery (which took a couple hours) and proceeded to mount the unit on the door.

Once the hardware was installed, I downloaded the TCL app and followed the instructions there.

Worth noting that there was a firmware update available for the D2 Pro and there have been a couple newer firmware updates in the month I have had the unit which gives me peace of mind that the company is paying attention to issues that have been reported.

The app allows you to create an admin passcode, individual user passcodes, and one-time passcodes for people that you do not want to have permanent access.

Setting up the palm reading is incredibly fast; I was able to program both hands on each of my family members in under 10 minutes.

The app has a lot of customized settings for you to choose from.

You can set the door to auto lock behind you, change the audio settings for the door bell, detect whether a human is walking up to the door, set the lock into away mode (where it will not let anyone try the wrong passcode more than once) to name just a few of the options.

The nicest thing about the app for me, is that you can unlock or lock the door remotely, perfect for when you are expecting people to come to your home while you’re out and about. It’s the simple things that matter.

In everyday use, I found the palm reader to be incredibly quick and only experienced a misread a couple times in the month I have had the unit – primarily due to the distance I was holding my hand at, or because I held my hand up for too short of a period (more like a wave).

I was able to prove TCL’s claim of a read in an average time of under a second – incredibly fast. I found the D2 Pro worked well even when using a wet hand to open the lock as well.

Auto-lock worked like a charm, although it is worth noting it’s based on a timer and does not automatically lock when it senses that you have walked away from it.

Also, since I am iPhone user, I wasn’t able to test the D2 Pro on Google assistant, but I do use Alexa at home through a number of Echo Dot smart speakers, and in my Rivian; the D2 Pro worked great for status checks.

Wi-Fi connectivity worked without any issues at my home, and the D2 Pro never notified me that it was disconnected at any time.

I could not test the battery for longer than the time I had the test unit (1 month) but will update this review if I feel it falls outside the window of reasonability on battery life.

What is the warranty of the TCL D2 Pro?

TCL offers a 1-year limited warranty on the D2 Pro that covers defects and workmanship with repair, replacement or refund options via authorized centers – you are expected to pay for shipping.

And if you damage the unit or misuse/abuse it, its not covered by the warranty.

Schlage has a better warranty at 3 years for the electronics, and lifetime for the mechanical/hardware.

Yale comes with a 2-year for the hardware and 1-2 years depending on the model for the electronics part. TCL and August are comparable when it comes to their warranties.

Product Mechanical/Finish Warranty Electronics Warranty Notes TCL D2 Pro 1 year 1 year Full unit; no shipping Yale Assure Lock 2 Lifetime 1 year Original owner only August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 1 year 1 year Extends to 2 years for pros Schlage Encode Lifetime 3 years Best for heavy use

Is there a better product than the TCL D2 Pro?

That depends on what you are looking for. The Schlage Encode is a tougher product (ANSI Grade 1) with a better warranty and I would consider it ideal for AirBNB users, plus it comes in finishes that might match your door hardware.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch will set you back more at $300, but if you are looking for integration with Apple HomeKit or Matter, the Yale is for you.

Should you buy it?

Absolutely. If you are seeking a very trouble-free smart lock that is incredibly fast, works quickly and reliably for the entire family and is very customizable, then the TCL D2 Pro is tough to beat.

At $170, the TCL D2 Pro is a steal for the palm tech alone. The swappable 10-month battery is incredibly easy to charge and replace, and the TCL app is a breeze to understand.

At the end of the day, TCL D2 Pro’s palm tech outshines rivals, offering fast, secure entry for a great value.