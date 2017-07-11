After a long wait, the Tovala oven is finally here for us to order

Why it matters to you Want to cook without the hassle? Try the Easy Bake oven for adults - the Tovala.

Someone has finally made an Easy-Bake Oven for adults. Ordering delivery from Seamless or picking up take-out on the way home has become the norm for many people who work long hours & don’t have the energy to cook. Ultimately, this leads to unhealthy consumption of fast food. Tovala hopes to change those bad habits by offering the best of both worlds — a subscription meal plan that delivers fresh, healthy food to your door, and a special high-end oven that is tailor-made to cook those exact meals to perfection.

Here is how it works: The 26-pound smart, counter-top conventional oven can thoroughly cook balanced meals in under 30 minutes by broiling, steaming, baking, and heating Tovala brand meals, which are cooked by five-star chefs and delivered to your door. These meals come in a tray that has a scannable bar code. The oven will scan the code and then know precisely how to cook the meal to perfection.

“It communicates to the cloud, authenticates the recipe, and it tells the appliance how to cook the meal,” David Rabie, co-founder of Tovala, explained to Digital Trends. “Every meal has s own unique recipe profile, with temperatures, timings, and different cooking techniques. As the user, scan the barcode, put the food in, hit the button and you’re done.”

Rabie founded the company along with Bryan Wilcox after having to constantly resort to fast food as a dinner option while he was a student at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Before earning his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois, Wilcox worked on appliances at GE and Whirlpool.

You can control the Tovala’s temperature within a single degree through the smartphone app, and it uses a combination of wet and dry heat to improve food quality. “It’s very difficult to make chicken that is both juicy and crispy,” Rabie told us, as an example. “This enables that because you can cook with less heat, you can steam the chicken for a short amount of time and cook it through and keep it juicy. Then you can broil it in a really high heat in order to crisp the outside really nicely, making some of the most delicious roasted chicken you’ve ever had.”

The conventional oven is built with high-end technology found in commercial kitchens, where appliances range from $10,000 to $50,000 each — making this device available for users at the hundredth of the cost and at a size that fits any kitchen countertop. With Tovala, you will also be able to share personalized recipes through the app and if it gains popularity, the recipe can be produced and distributed throughout the community, allowing you to earn a percentage of the revenue generated.

The company completed a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, raising more than $250,000 from more than 1,000 backers. And now, the Tovala is finally available for order. For $399, you can have a Tovala of your own. As for the subscription meal plans, you can order three single-serving meals for $36, or three double-serving meals for $72. Alternatively, you can create your own meals with Tovala’s recipe library, or just let your imagination run free.

Update: The Tovala Smart Oven is now available for order for $399.