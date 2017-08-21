Packing for vacation is no vacation, but Vasco wants to help with its space-saving luggage.

World traveler? Then you know that you can’t take the world with you every time you jet off. Or can you? Vasco and its new smart packing line of luggage wants to help you pack more efficiently, and by extension, just pack … more. With seven different bags and packing cubes on offer, Vasco believes that it can make any trip easier — at least from a luggage perspective.

Promising to both “maximize function and save space,” Vasco claims its bags help users pack properly and store essentials in an accessible manner. So what is the company offering? First, there are the packing cubes, which come in three sizes — small, medium, and large. The team says that these cubes feature unique compression zippers that compress their contents, which allows you to reduce the space your belongings take up by up to 60 percent.

Then, there’s the Vasco shoe bag, which allows you to pack your favorite walkers separately from your other items. Because obviously, you don’t want the soles of your shoes touching your new silk dress. This particular bag also claims to be made of an odor-absorbing material.

Vasco also has a cosmetics bag that can help organize your personal care products. And thanks to the diminutive size of this particular piece, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to store your beauty regimen in the smallest of bathrooms.

For your electronics, Vasco offers a bag that hopes to reduce the problem of tangled wires, too many chargers, and multiple accessories. The bag allows travelers to stack cables neatly, which ought to reduce the risk of damage.

And finally, there’s the Vasco travel wallet, which helps you keep all your important documents like passports, boarding passes, and more within reach. Rather than rummaging through your luggage to find those all important pieces of paper, this wallet helps you keep tabs on everything that matters. And thanks to its anti-theft RFID technology, you won’t have to worry about having your information stolen.

Currently, you can pre-order the entire seven-piece Vasco travel set for $109 from Kickstarter. Shipping is slated for December of 2017, so you’ll be able to start your holiday travels off right.