The Vitamix Aer Disc Container will help you bring the restaurant into your home

You don’t need to go to culinary school to master top chefs’ culinary techniques. At least, not with the Vitamix Aer Disc Container as part of your arsenal. The latest product to join the growing Vitamix family, this versatile container can do much more than pulverize your favorite fruits into a smoothie. In fact, the Aer Disc Container can create cocktails, sauces, and dressings, and promises to do so in little to no time at all. Whether you need to whip, muddle, foam, or emulsify, the aerating disc blade in the Aer Disc can help.

Compatible with all full-size Vitamix blenders, the disc blade doesn’t simply puree ingredients, but rather incorporates air and extracts essential oils and juices to help customers “fine-tune delicate blends,” whether they are creamy emulsions, light foams, or stiff-peaked whipped creams. If you add fresh fruit, vegetables, or herbs to the mixture, the blade is said to muddle these ingredients, incorporating the flavor without necessarily disrupting textures.

The Aer Disc Container also promises to be a lifesaver when it comes to quickly creating cocktails. Unlike typical blenders, the Aer disc can serve as a cocktail shaker, helping you to chill drinks without crushing ice.

“We know from customer feedback that Vitamix owners have different needs. Some use our high-performance blenders to simplify meal prep, while others want to experiment with recipes and take their cuisine to the next level,” Karen Haefling, vice president of marketing at Vitamix, said in a statement. “With the Aer disc container, those users can create unique textures for anything from citrus juice for breakfast to chocolate mousse for dessert. The disc blade breaks down ingredients just enough so that drinks and dishes include wonderful pops of flavor.”

The Aer Disc Container was initially intended for folks in the restaurant and bar industry, but now, it’s being made available to home chefs and cocktail connoisseurs as well. After all, why shouldn’t you be able to enjoy restaurant-quality food from the comfort of your own home? The Aer Disc Container will be available in a 48-ounce size, made of BPA-free copolyester, and is dishwasher safe. The Aer Disc Container will hit shelves in May.