Everyone wants to get in shape. The downside is the amount of effort involved in doing so, especially if you are working long hours. When you’re so busy you barely have time to sleep, it’s nearly impossible to find time to get to the gym, even to carve out a few minutes on a treadmill. The WalkingPad R1 Pro aims to bring the gym to you with a space-saving, foldable treadmill that can be stored in a closet or an out-of-the-way corner when not in use.

The WalkingPad R1 Pro is an improvement on the previous model that adds a balancing handle and an extended deck for individuals with longer strides. There are two modes for controlling the WalkingPad R1 Pro: Manual and Auto. Manual Mode allows you to control the device with a remote control, while Auto Mode increases the speed of the WalkingPad R1 Pro based on your walking speed.

Like a traditional treadmill, the WalkingPad R1 Pro has an LED display positioned at the head of the device that lets you track the distance you’ve walked, your speed, and how much time you’ve spent working out. The WalkingPad R1 Pro also has a slot at the front designed to hold your phone or your tablet so you have something to watch during those long strolls in your living room.

This new version of the treadmill is quieter than its previous model despite having a stronger motor. WalkingPad has added EVA cushioning to reduce the impact on your knees, as well as an anti-slip belt that will give you a better grip and lessen the chance of taking a tumble. The project is being crowdfunded at Indiegogo, and the early bird price is set at $430, but at the time of writing there were only 24 devices left.

The estimated retail price of the WalkingPad R1 Pro is $700. The early bird models are expected to ship in December, but the second tier of early bird purchases are slated to ship in January 2020. If you’re looking for a way to work out in your downtime (or perhaps walk while you work), the WalkingPad R1 Pro looks promising for the too-busy person.

The project originally set a goal of $20,437, but has exceeded that by a factor of more than 50, for total funding of over $1 million. Keep in mind, however, that participating in a crowdfunded project is not a guarantee of delivery. The success of this campaign suggests that delivery is likely, but there are no guarantees.

