Air fryers have immediate appeal for their ability to cook fried foods with little or no oil. Hot air frying is much less messy and loads healthier than conventional deep frying. Air fryers as a group are relatively low-cost small kitchen appliances. Because many models can also bake, roast, and dehydrate, buying an air fryer can be an easy decision. Walmart dropped prices on a wide range of air fryers, with great deals on models by Emeril Lagasse, Farberware, Power, La Gourmet, and Best Choice Products.

We’ve found the best discounts on air fryers from Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying early Christmas gifts or want a little extra help in the kitchen, these five deals can help you save up to $103.

Farberware 3.2-quart digital oil-less Fryer — $30 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

If you want to start with a single-purpose air fryer, the Farberware 3.2-quart oil-less fryer is an excellent choice. This model has a digital touchscreen with eight preprogrammed cooking settings and can cook up to two pounds of food. The dishwasher-safe food basket makes cleanup easy.

Normally priced at $70, Farberware’s 3.2-quart digital oil-less fryer is a good deal at $40 during this sale. If you don’t want the frills and extra features with more costly models, this deal is an economic way to begin air frying.

Buy Now

La Gourmet 5.5-liter manual air fryer — $30 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

La Gourmet’s 5.5-liter manual air fryer can cook a whole chicken up to six pounds to feed a crowd. In addition to air frying, the La Gourmet appliance can bake, roast, and grill, adding to its value. Manual dials give you direct control over cooking temperature and time.

Usually $100, the La Gourmet 5.5-liter manual air fryer is just $70 for this sale. If you’re looking for a versatile cooker for air frying and other food preparation, this is a chance to buy a highly rated model at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Best Choice Products 11.6-quart 1,700W 8-in-1 electric XL air fryer oven — $103 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

If you want to maximize your kitchen counter space utility, the Best Choice Products 11.6-quart electric XL air fryer oven is an 8-in-1 cooking appliance. In addition to air frying large quantities of food, this model can also defrost, pre-heat, dehydrate, roast, bake, and even rotisserie cook. The electric XL air fryer oven has an LCD touchscreen control panel and a glass door so you can monitor cooking progress.

Regularly priced $228, this air fryer is just $125 during the sale. If you’re shopping for a multi-function countertop cooker, this could be the choice to snap up at a significantly discounted price.

Buy Now

Power 6-quart AirFryer Oven Plus — $40 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

The Power AirFryer Oven Plus is another multi-function cooker. This 6-quart capacity cooker has an LED with eight digital presets for one-touch cooking. You can use this model to air fry, grill, bake, roast, dehydrate, or rotisserie cook, with all the required accessories for each cooking mode included.

Ordinarily $149, the Power AirFryer Oven Plus is discounted to $109 for this sale. If you need a moderate-sized, digital multi-cooker, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Buy Now

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus — $20 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

Emeril Lagasse’s Power AirFryer 360 Plus takes air frying to another level. This unit has five heating elements for 360-degree cooking and adds functions unique among the air fryers in this roundup. In addition to air frying, Emeril’s model can rotisserie, dehydrate, bake, roast, and reheat, as can some of the other models. The Power AirFryer 360 Plus can also cook pizza, slow cook, and make toast, covering at least two of the major food groups for many families. The digital display panel lets you set a cooking time up to 10 hours but also has an automatic shut off feature.

Instead of its usual $169 price, Emeril Lagasse’s Power AirFryer 360 Plus is cut to $149 for this sale. That may not be huge dollar savings, but it’s something, and you could use the $20 to buy a couple of pounds of shrimp to cook by touching this unit’s pre-programmed shrimp cooking button.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations