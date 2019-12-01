Things are heating up at Target this Cyber Monday, but just because the temperature is rising doesn’t mean the prices can’t stay cool. With discounts on a range of air fryers, there’s something to suit your kitchen whether you’re cooking for yourself or your whole family.

A healthier alternative to deep fat frying, air fryers cook your food by circulating hot air around the contents using convection mechanisms. With great deals across a selection of bestselling appliances, we found air fryers for as low as $30. Your wallet and your waistline will thank you when you add these budget-busting air fryers to your cart.

Top Air Fryer Deals From Target

We’ve rounded up the top air fryer deals at Target for Cyber Monday with savings up to 50% off. We also found a great Roomba discount and Ring Video Doorbell deal whhile we were at it.

Chefman 2.1-Qt Analog Air Fryer — $30

— $30 Dash 900W 2-Qt Compact Air Fryer — $40 ($10 off)

— $40 ($10 off) As Seen on TV 2-Qt Digital Power Mini Fryer — $40 ($20 off)

— $40 ($20 off) As Seen on TV 3-Qt Power Air Fryer — $60 ($40 off)

— $60 ($40 off) As Seen on TV Emeril 4-Qt Air Fryer — $80 ($40 off)

Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer — $80 ($60 off)

One of Target’s best air fryer deals this Cyber Monday saves you $60 on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer — a 43% discount. It features four pre-programmed settings to help you air-fry, roast, reheat, or dehydrate your food depending on what you want to prepare. Dinner plans don’t quite fit into those four categories? The device also has manual heat adjustment settings so you can tailor its cooking functions to your needs.

On to the size. With a 4-quart capacity, you can comfortably feed your friends and family without having to worry about overfilling the device or under-feeding your guests, by preparing up to 2 pounds of food at once. Need a little extra room for dehydrating? The supplied multi-layer rack will quickly increase your device’s capacity so there’s no need to split your servings into more than one use.

We understand your worries though. If the air fryer’s capacity is so large, how easily will it fit on a countertop? With a compact design of 13.3 by 11 by 13.6 inches and a weight of 9.7 pounds, the Ninja 4-quart air fryer AF101 is easy to store and will fit comfortably on even the petite kitchen workspaces.

The device is also easy to clean. Made of ceramic and plastic with a glossy black finish, any kitchen mess can be easily wiped clean. It is easy to fit it into your daily cleaning routine since all of this Ninja’s accessories are dishwasher safe, so there’s no need to spend time cleaning them by hand.

As Seen on TV power 7-Qt Air Fryer — $80 ($50 0ff)

Looking for something a little bit bigger to suit your larger family? Target has taken $50 off of the As Seen on TV Power 7-quart air fryer. With a discount of over 38%, the air fryer is perfect for feeding bigger groups of people without having to cook multiple loads thanks to its 14.6-pound capacity. By cooking your food in a circular vortex not only gives it extra crispness but it also results in up to 70% fewer calories from fat compared to deep frying.

Created by the number one brand of air fryers in the United States, the larger capacity of the As Seen on TV power 7-quart air fryer does not add unnecessary extra bulk or size to the device. Measuring in at a countertop-friendly 13.5 by 12 by 13.5 inches with a weight of 13 pounds, it’s an ideal size for tucking away in your kitchen cupboards or leaving out on your worktop for all to see. As convenient to clean as it is to store, the outside of the air fryer can be spot -or wipe-cleaned while the inner parts and accessories are dishwasher safe.

We already know it holds a bunch and that it is easy to clean, but the best part is that it is also easy to use due to its touch panel with 10 pre-set functions and precise temperature controls. You can air fry, broil, bake, roast, or dehydrate your food at the touch of a button. What’s more, there are pre-sets for a variety of popular foods, meaning you can prepare french fries, steak, fish, shrimp, or pizza with just one click.

