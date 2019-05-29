Share

If there’s a standard bearer for smart home lighting, it’s Philips Hue. As one of the first manufacturers to offer LED light kits for smart homes, Philips Hue smart light bulbs, switches, hubs, and starter kits command premium prices. That’s why we jumped when we saw Woot’s one-day sale on Philips Hue smart lights with discounts ranging from 26% to 43% of the list prices.

We found the best deals on Philips Hue smart light products on Woot. All Philips Hue lighting products require a Hue Hub, so be sure to take advantage of the Hue Hub two-pack deal below if you are buying lights and don’t have a hub. Amazon owns Woot, so shipping is free for Prime members; according to Woot, estimated standard delivery for the Philips Hue products below will be June 5 or 6. This sale ends tonight at midnight CT, so don’t delay. Whether you’re buying your first Philips Hue starter kit, adding lights to your existing smart light configuration, or stocking up with extra light bulbs, these seven deals can help you save up to $81.

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote — $6 off



Use the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote to turn Philips Hue lights on or off and adjust the lights’ intensity and color. The removable remote nests in the switch — take it out when you want to use it as a remote. You don’t need to connect the Dimmer Switch to home wiring or the internet — use the included adhesive tape and screws to install the switch where you want it. The switch requires a Hue Hub and can control up to 50 lights.

Normally priced at $25, the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is just $19 during this one-day sale. If you want to add remote control convenience dimming and managing your Philips Hue lights, this is a great opportunity.

Philips Hue 453100 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 2-pack — $10 off



The Philips Hue 453100 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 2-pack includes two smart white bulbs that work controlled by the Philips Hue app. The bulbs require a Hue Hub or Bridge and can also be configured to respond to voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Usually priced $30, the Philips Hue 453100 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 2-pack is just $20 for this sale. If you want to build your smart home lighting capabilities, here’s a chance to stock up at a significant savings. Woot customers are limited to 10 2-packs each.

Philips Hue 458471 Smart Hub 2-pack — $35 off



The Philips Hue 458471 Smart Hub 2-pack is the heart of any Philips Hue smart light setup. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, each Hue Hub can control up to 50 Philips Hue smart light bulbs.

Regularly priced $60, the Philips Hue 458471 Smart Hub 2-pack is just $35 during the sale. If you’re shopping for Philips Hue smart lights, this Hue Hub 2-pack gives you the greatest flexibility at an awesome price.

Philips Hue 464487 Single Premium Dimmable Color Smart Bulb — $20 off



You can configure the Philips Hue 464487 Single Premium Dimmable Color Smart Bulb to shine in any of 16 million colors via the Hue Hub and either the Philips Hue smartphone app or voice commands from Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

Ordinarily $50, a Philips Hue 464487 Single Premium Dimmable Color Smart Bulb is just $30 during the sale. If you need one or more dimmable smart bulbs for configuring lighting scenes or just setting the mood with a single light, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Philips Hue 468942 Single Premium BR30 Smart Bulb Downlight — $13 off



The Philips Hue 468942 Single Premium BR30 Smart Bulb Downlight does everything the color bulb above can do, but in a floodlight design. Rated to last an average of 25,000 hours, once you install one of these smart bulbs, you’ll have smart lighting control for years. It also requires a Hue Hub.

Instead of the usual $50 price, the Philips Hue 468942 Single Premium BR30 Smart Bulb Downlight is just $37 during this sale. If you want to invest in smart floodlights for your home, this is a chance to build your inventory at a great price.

Philips Hue 455287 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit — $25 off



The most economical way to begin with Philips smart lighting is with a starter kit. The Philips Hue 455287 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit comes with a Hue Hub and two A19-base 60-watt-equivalent dimmable LED white smart light bulbs. The Hub lets you control the bulbs with the Hue app or digital assistant voice commands. With this starter kit as your base, you can add up to 48 more Philips Hue lights and other smart devices such as the Hue Motion Sensor.

Normally priced at $70, the Philips Hue 455287 A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit is just $45 during today’s sale. If you want to try smart home lighting, this Starter Kit is a low-risk opportunity, especially at this significantly reduced price.

Philips Hue 471960 White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit — $81 off



If you want smart lighting in your home but have been waiting for the right deal, Woot’s one-day sale on the Philips Hue 471960 White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit is about as good as you’ll find. This kit includes a Hug Hub and four Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulbs, all you’ll need to set up lighting scenes or use lights match and enhance desired moods during the day. The Hue app lets you set up and manage light schedules from any location. You can also use the Hue app to synchronize the lights to music or movie soundtracks. With this kit alone, you can experiment with smart home lighting to discover the possibilities.

Normally priced at $200, the Philips Hue 471960 White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit is just $119, an $81 savings. If you are ready for smart light, this is a great chance to get started in a big way at a low price.

