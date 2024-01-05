 Skip to main content
This Philips Hue TV smart lights alternative is on sale

Victoria Garcia
By
Sync colors from your television screen onto this gradient LED light strip.
Nanoleaf

If you have been looking to take your entertainment to new heights, we’ve found a great deal for you. The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit is now on sale at Best Buy for $20 off its original price of $100. So for $80 you can experience an immersive 4D effect with vibrant backlighting that illuminates your space based off of whatever is playing on your screen. These are a great budget alternative to Philips Hue deals.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror

Nanoleaf is known for their smart lighting products that enhance your viewing experience. All of the colors from your favorite video games, movies and television shows will extend our from your screen to create a colorful and pleasant atmosphere. This high-resolution light strip enhances ambient lighting and mirror effects while also allowing for multiple colors to appear at once with 10 color zones per meter. Pick from four screen mirror modes such as ambient background lighting, fluid color melts and direct “4D” match, that offer different degrees of immersion depending on what you are watching. You can also choose between muted cinematic tones (ideal for movie buffs) or bright popping colors, based on your preferences.

Smart lights are a great product to add to your smart home. The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit can even be used when your television is off. Users can create and customize colorful lighting effects to illuminate your room at all times with over 16M+ colors to choose from. Light can either transition colors slowly to create a perfect ambiance or quickly to help get the party started. You can even sync the lights to react to your favorite music playlists and videos in real-time with the non-mirroring Rhythm Scene or Rhythm sound reactivity features. You can place this product either above or below your screen, depending on your television setup.

Anyone who is looking for a way to make their viewing experience feel brand new will benefit from the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip kit that is on sale right now for $80. Be sure to take advantage of this $20 off discount at Best Buy before time runs out.

