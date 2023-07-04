 Skip to main content
This Dyson-style cordless vacuum is $97 in Walmart's 4th of July sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.

If you’ve got your eye on one of the best Dyson vacuums but don’t want to break the bank, there’s a great 4th of July discount taking place on a Dyson alternative. The Wyze cordless stick vacuum is going for just $97 at Walmart as part of its 4th of July sale, which is a discount of $102 from its regular price of $199. This is a versatile vacuum that almost anyone with a floor could put to good use, and it offers huge savings compared to a Dyson. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Wyze cordless stick vacuum

If you have a lot of floor space you’ll likely appreciate the convenience of a cordless vacuum. The Wyze cordless stick vacuum goes a long way in making every vacuuming job easier. It’s super light at just 2.8 pounds, and its suction power is can handle any floor surface, from carpets to hardwood and from tile to area rugs. The motor has three different speeds, each of which can be chosen depending on what type of surface you’re looking to clean. The LED display is how you’ll navigate your speed choices, and six bright LED lights in the brush head illuminate dust and debris under furniture.

Like many of the best vacuums, the Wyze cordless stick vacuum can take different forms for different jobs. It has a crvice tool to reach crumbs in the couch and a brush tool for dust on the door frame. A full array of attachments are included with the vacuum, and when the job is done it’s easy to empty with a one-finger-release and a washable dust cup. Because this is a cordless vacuum, battery life is important. You can get a full 40 minutes of fade-free power on a single battery charge, and an addiitonal battery pack can make it 80 minutes of vacuuming time before you need to charge back up.

The Wyze cordless stick vacuum comes in at just under $97 as part of Walmarts 4th of July sale. That’s a savings of $102 from its regular price of $199. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

