Smart home company Wyze is known for its affordable security cameras, but that’s not the only product the company sells. This year, Wyze has upped its game, moving beyond its home security roots with a robotic vacuum, thermostat, and more. Now, the company is breaking more new ground with the Wyze Watch, an Apple Watch clone with a surprisingly robust feature set and rock-bottom $20 price tag.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Wyze Watch is its Apple Watch-esque design. It has the rectangular shape and rounded aluminum casing associated with the Apple Watch. On the hardware front, the Wyze Watch has a blood oxygen sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate monitor.

The Wyze Watch is equipped with a 1.75-inch color touchscreen display so you can view alerts and read emails and more on your wrist. It supports customs watch faces so you can change what information you see. It boasts a nine-day battery life, so you can literally wear it 24/7 without need to charge. It also tracks activities, counts steps, and monitors your sleep. And with IP68 waterproofing, you can even wear it when you swim or shower.

Just like Apple, Wyze also bundles an app with its Watch. All of your fitness and health data collected by the Wyze Watch is shared with the Wyze app. The app then stores and analyzes your health history. Wyze is a connected home company, so it’s not surprising that the Wyze Watch integrates into its smart home platform. The Wyze app will connect to your Watch and other Wyze devices in your household. The app includes built-in shortcuts that let you control your Wyze devices using the Watch. You can turn off Wyze bulbs and control your Wyze Thermostat right from your wrist.

Pre-orders for the Wzye Watch will start next week on Wyze’s website. It will be available in either 44mm or 47mm sizes, with the only notable difference being the display sizes and battery. The 47mm version features a 1.75-inch 320 x 385 LCD touchscreen display and 300 mAh battery, while the smaller 44mm version features a 1.4-inch 320 x 320 LCD touchscreen and a 260 mAh battery. Pricing starts at $20 for the entry-level model. The Wyze Watch units are expected to begin shipping in February 2021.

Editors' Recommendations