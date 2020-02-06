It’s movie night. You find the comfy spot on the couch, launch Netflix, and start scrolling through the streaming service’s vast catalog. But, linger over one title for too long, and scenes from the selection begin to blare out at you. Netflix’s autoplay has struck again, and for ages, there’s been no solution other than to keep moving through the app.

Until now, that is. Netflix has finally delivered an answer to subscribers’ constant complaints about its autoplay feature with the announcement of a new option to control whether or not they want to automatically be shown previews for content or the next episode in a series they’re watching.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here’s how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Here’s how to control Netflix’s autoplay features.

Step 1. Sign in to Netflix

Right out of the gates, you’ll want to log in to your Netflix account from a web browser. As long as you have a compatible device handy, you’ll be able to access the settings in your Netflix account. And as soon as you make the change to your profile on one device, it will take effect across all devices that you’re logged into Netflix on.

Step 2. Manage Profiles

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll need to select “Manage Profiles” from the menu. Where that’s located depends on where you’re accessing the browser from. For instance, on a computer, the drop-down menu will be located in the upper-right corner of the screen. Om mobile, the “Manage Profiles” feature can be found by clicking “More” in the bottom right corner.

From there, select the profile that you want to make changes to. Note: changes are specific to the profiles they’re being made in, and won’t affect other profiles connected to the account.

Step 3. Check – or uncheck – all that apply

Upon clicking on a profile, the “Edit Profile” screen will appear. Among the settings available to edit include the name on the profile and the language, as well as an option to allow content for all maturity levels or just for teens and below.

Below all of those options are the new autoplay controls, with two simple boxes to check or uncheck: One labeled “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices” and another titled “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.”

Unchecking the first will stop Netflix from automatically moving on to the next episode in a series you’re watching. While bingeing is kind of the thing to do on Netflix, disabling this feature will actually require viewers to actively participate in said binge.

If you uncheck the second box, Netflix will no longer autoplay previews of content that you happen to hover over. No more scrambling to turn the volume down, or quickly moving on from a title just so the preview doesn’t play.

Netflix noted that there may be a delay before the setting changes take over, but an update can be forced by switching profiles, then switching back to reload your own profile with the updated settings.

And, if you decide that you miss the ways of autoplay, you can always head back into your settings and check a box or two.

