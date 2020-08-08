Two of the UFC’s most seasoned heavyweight fighters are facing off tonight, with Derrick Lewis going head-to-head with Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you’re scouring the web for a way to watch the action online, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can stream UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik live this evening. Read on to find out more about the event including the main combatants, the fight cards, air times, and how to watch it all with ESPN+.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (Main Card)
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Arena: UFC Apex
How to watch UFC fight night: Lewis vs. Oleinik online in the U.S.
For streamers and cord-cutters, ESPN+ is the go-to service for all sorts of sports content from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to Major League Baseball, and it’s the best way to watch the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik live stream online tonight if you’re in the U.S. When you sign up for ESPN+ you get full access to a cornucopia of live sporting events, analysis, interviews, documentaries, exclusive shows, and more (all viewable right on your PC web browser or mobile device), and it’s the only way you can watch UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 next Saturday, August 15.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik fight card
Main card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)
- Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
- Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
- Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Prelims (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)
- Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Muñoz
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
- Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
- Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
- Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi
The main event at today’s UFC Fight Night is a heavyweight match between two veteran fighters with long, well-established records in the division. Derrick Lewis, fighting out of the United States, boasts a record of 23 wins and seven losses and is currently ranked fourth on the UFC heavyweight roster. His opponent, Aleksei Oleinik, has been competing in professional MMA since 1997 and holds a whopping 59 wins under his belt, with only 13 losses by comparison.
Oleinik is still fighting at age 43, but the years don’t seem to have slowed him down too much: He’s entering the Octagon tonight following two recent victories, and so is the 35-year-old Lewis. Interestingly, neither of them has held a heavyweight title (although Lewis unsuccessfully challenged for it at UFC 230 in 2018, a fight he lost to Daniel Cormier). Both men no doubt have their sights fixed on a title shot following this battle, and the winner of this main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik will be one step closer to a heavyweight championship bout.
The main card for the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik live stream airs tonight at 9 PM ET, so it’s not too late to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch it online. Your subscription will set you back only $5 per month or $50 per year, and right now, you can grab the UFC 252 pay-per-view bundle which includes a year of ESPN+ along with the Miocic vs. Cormier 3 PPV for just $85, saving you 30 bucks.
