Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap Apple Watch alternative? How does $50 sound?

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazfit

If the Apple Watch deals that retailers release still keep Apple’s wearable devices beyond your budget, it might be time to look at cheaper alternatives. Consider the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which you can buy from Amazon for a very affordable $50 after a $50 discount on its original price of $100. We’re not sure when time will run out on this opportunity to buy the smartwatch at half-price, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you place your order right now. If you delay to tomorrow, it may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch

With a sleek and lightweight design plus an always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED display, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini looks like some of the best smartwatches, but the similarities don’t end there. You have the option of customizing its screen with more than 50 watch faces to choose from, and it will rarely have to be charged because its battery can last up to 14 days with typical usage. The smartwatch even has Amazon’s Alexa built-in, so you can ask questions, set alarms, control your smart home devices, and much more, right from your wrist.

As a smartwatch, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini can control the music on your phone and display notifications, but it can also function as a fitness tracker. It comes with more than 70 sports modes to measure workout data, water resistance of 5 ATM so you can wear it while swimming, and a PAI Health Assessment System that evaluates your well-being. The wearable device offers 24-hour heart health monitoring and stress level measuring, so you’ll be updated with your physical condition at all times.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, an Apple Watch alternative with a sticker price of $100, is currently even more affordable following a $50 discount from Amazon. You can buy the wearable device for half-price — one of the cheapest smartwatch deals you can shop today — but only if you hurry because there’s no telling when the offer will expire. If you think the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini will look great on your wrist, push through with the purchase right now so that you can take advantage of the potential savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
