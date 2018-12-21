Digital Trends
Apple’s cheapest iPad may be a 10-inch model in 2019

Mark Jansen
Apple’s iPad 9.7-inch was one of the best tablets around when it launched in March 2018, and it’s still a strong option today if you’re looking to get an excellent amount of bang for your buck — as evidenced by its inclusion as one of our Best Products of 2018.

Unfortunately, the iPad’s design has been superseded by the bezel-less design of the new iPad Pro range, and even though the iPad 9.7 is strong, it suffers from a severe case of bezel-itis. But there’s no need to worry, iPad lovers. Rumors of an updated iPad have reached our ears, and it seems likely 2019 will see a brand-new version of Apple’s cheapest iPad.

A redesign is the most likely of the changes in the works. The same rumor mill that whispered of the iPad Mini 5 also mentioned a new iPad is in the works — and though a new iPad Mini is still uncertain, a redesigned basic iPad seems all but certain. According to the rumors, 2019’s iPad would be rocking a larger 10-inch display within a narrower frame — all but confirming a new bezel-less design on the same lines as the 2018 iPad Pro. That may also mean the end of Touch ID on the iPad, too, if the redesign is in line with the iPad Pro range. However, considering the lower cost of the iPad, Apple may try to squeeze a fingerprint sensor in somewhere, instead of adding the more costly Face ID.

The same report also claims that Apple will be looking to reduce costs on the iPad 2019 by changing manufacturers and moving to cheaper South Korean LED displays. As the iPad is already one of Apple’s cheapest lines, it remains to be seen whether this would reduce the cost of the iPad 2019 significantly — though an iPad under $300 would be nice.

Aside from those rumors, we haven’t heard much else about the iPad 2019 yet — but we can make some guesses based on prior performance. It’s likely the iPad 2019 will be thicker than the iPad Pro, but may have support for Apple’s newest Pencil. Performance upgrades also seem likely, with the A11 Bionic processor likely to be included. It’s also likely to emulate 2018’s iPad with a fairly low price. We also expect to see it launch in March 2019. The last two iPad models both launched in March of their respective years, and it’s probable Apple will stick to this tried-and-tested schedule.

