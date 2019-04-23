Share

Android may dominate the smartphone field, but when it comes to tablets, the iPad is still the king. Snappy hardware, beautiful displays, unrivaled build quality, sleek interfaces, and cutting-edge features have kept Apple’s tablets at the top, and the Cupertino, California-based company offers something for just about every user (and every budget), from the premium iPad Pro to the purse-friendly iPad Mini. And it just so happens that the iPad Mini 4 is getting substantial price cut at Walmart right now.

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini might be the least appreciated member of Apple’s tablet family. Until the new Mini was released earlier this year, rumors were floating around that Apple was soon going to discontinue this tiny 7.9-inch tablet altogether, which would make the iPad Mini 4 the final model. That thankfully proved not to be the case, and with the release of the new Mini, now’s the perfect chance to score a deal on the last-gen iPad Mini 4 before it’s gone for good.

The iPad Mini 4 was the 2015 refresh of Apple’s most portable tablet. Although it might be a little dated compared to the new Mini, Apple hardware ages pretty well and the fourth-gen model is still a fine pick – especially at this price. The fifth-generation Mini also didn’t change a lot over the iPad Mini 4, so the upgrade might not be worth it for many users who are just looking to get a solid and highly portable iOS tablet without paying too much.

Apple tablets have always led the way when it comes to display technology, and the iPad Mini 4 is no exception: Its compact yet durable all-metal body features a 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen with a crisp resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. It runs on a dual-core Apple A8 chipset with a quad-core GPU, and this model comes with a 128GB SSD, a nice storage bonus over the standard 64GB variant.

The iPad Mini 4 currently goes for $400, which is already pretty good for a piece of Apple hardware, but a $100 discount brings it down to just $300 on Walmart right now. That’s cheaper than the standard iPad and is a little bit more than the $280 sale price we saw for it last Black Friday, so it’s a solid deal if you’re looking to get your mitts on a handy little Apple tablet that’s small enough to carry by your side all day long.

We’ve also found iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, iPhone deals, and Macbook deals. And if you like savings, it’s never too early to start thinking about Prime Day 2019.