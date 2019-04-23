Digital Trends
Mobile

Walmart drops a killer deal on the Apple iPad Mini 4 tablet

Lucas Coll
By
apple ipad mini 5 vs 4 bestof

Android may dominate the smartphone field, but when it comes to tablets, the iPad is still the king. Snappy hardware, beautiful displays, unrivaled build quality, sleek interfaces, and cutting-edge features have kept Apple’s tablets at the top, and the Cupertino, California-based company offers something for just about every user (and every budget), from the premium iPad Pro to the purse-friendly iPad Mini. And it just so happens that the iPad Mini 4 is getting substantial price cut at Walmart right now.

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini might be the least appreciated member of Apple’s tablet family. Until the new Mini was released earlier this year, rumors were floating around that Apple was soon going to discontinue this tiny 7.9-inch tablet altogether, which would make the iPad Mini 4 the final model. That thankfully proved not to be the case, and with the release of the new Mini, now’s the perfect chance to score a deal on the last-gen iPad Mini 4 before it’s gone for good.

The iPad Mini 4 was the 2015 refresh of Apple’s most portable tablet. Although it might be a little dated compared to the new Mini, Apple hardware ages pretty well and the fourth-gen model is still a fine pick – especially at this price. The fifth-generation Mini also didn’t change a lot over the iPad Mini 4, so the upgrade might not be worth it for many users who are just looking to get a solid and highly portable iOS tablet without paying too much.

Apple tablets have always led the way when it comes to display technology, and the iPad Mini 4 is no exception: Its compact yet durable all-metal body features a 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen with a crisp resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. It runs on a dual-core Apple A8 chipset with a quad-core GPU, and this model comes with a 128GB SSD, a nice storage bonus over the standard 64GB variant.

The iPad Mini 4 currently goes for $400, which is already pretty good for a piece of Apple hardware, but a $100 discount brings it down to just $300 on Walmart right now. That’s cheaper than the standard iPad and is a little bit more than the $280 sale price we saw for it last Black Friday, so it’s a solid deal if you’re looking to get your mitts on a handy little Apple tablet that’s small enough to carry by your side all day long.

We’ve also found iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, iPhone deals, and Macbook deals. And if you like savings, it’s never too early to start thinking about Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

The best phablet you can buy
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best iPhone docks - Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock
Mobile

The 15 most stylish iPhone docks and charging stands for your device

The right iPhone dock does more than just hold your phone. If you’re looking for the perfect dock for your bedroom, or one to sit discretely on your office desk, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get price cuts up to $150 on Amazon

In the market for a new iPad? Now might be the time to buy -- Amazon has discounted a range of iPad models, including the 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, plus the standard iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro will have four launch events to celebrate its release

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy fold review 17
Product Review

Screen snags aside, the Galaxy Fold is an exciting step toward a foldable future

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is the company's first foldable phone, with two screens, six cameras, and a dual-cell battery. The phone may be delayed due to display issues, but that doesn't stop us from asking -- what's it like to use?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
houzz ar tile story vimr tiles edits for article add to cart
Smart Home

The Houzz app now lets you virtually tile your floor with augmented reality

Augmented reality is starting to be a real bonus to apps like Houzz's View in My Room 3D tool, which recently added the ability to measure how a tiled floor might look in your living space.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Mobile

The best Bluetooth headsets of 2019, from Sennheiser to Jabra

Quality headsets are rare. Here are our picks for the best Bluetooth headsets available, whether you need something modest, cheap, or loaded with features. We highlight the best Bluetooth headsets you can get for different situations.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Samsung begins retrieving all the Galaxy Fold review units

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

Common Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e problems and how to fix them

Samsung's new Galaxy S10 range is gorgeous and extremely powerful. But they're not perfect, and you may discover some issues with your new phone. Here are some of the most common Galaxy S10 problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Michael Kors Access Sofie review
Mobile

Michael Kors updates its Sofie smartwatch, but still uses a processor from 2016

Michael Kors announced an update to the Sofie smartwatch, now offering heart rate monitoring, GPS, and NFC support. There's only one problem — the device still offers the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Ricoh Theta
Photography

Capture life in every direction with the best 360 cameras

While 360 cameras are still a new technology, that doesn't mean there's not a few that are worth a look. Whether you want to shoot from the middle or just need a simple, affordable option, here are the best 360 cameras on the market.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best music players activo ct10
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2019 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall