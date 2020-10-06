After Apple’s September event came and went without a mention of the iPhone, it was back to tapping our feet waiting for a new date. Now, we have it: Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event is happening on October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

While the delay in announcement was frustrating to everyone who’s been waiting for a new iPhone, there’s a silver lining to doing it this way. Getting the new iPads and Apple Watches out the door at a separate event gives Apple tons of breathing room to really get into the details of the iPhones.

As a quick recap, we’re expecting to see five iPhone 12 models, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro Max. We’re going to see a new more angular design across the board, with shrunken display bezels fitting more screen in the same-sized body. They’ll have new processors, refreshed cameras and 5G connectivity, but otherwise lean on the same core feature set as the iPhone 11 series.

The delay is also supposedly meant to coincide with a pushback in shipping dates. Rumors have it that only the standard iPhone 12 models will be available shortly after announcement, as early as the next week, while iPhone 12 Pro models will wait a couple weeks further. That’s frustrating, but it would’ve been an unacceptable level of delay had Apple announced the iPhones back in mid-September.

We may also be treated to a few secondary announcements, including Apple Tags location trackers, AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, and a HomePod Mini. But obviously the main event is the iPhone 12 series — and we’ll be following along and providing you with every bit of news and analysis when Apple takes to the (virtual) stage on October 13.

