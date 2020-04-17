Apple’s next set of flagship iPhones has begun to take shape of late through rumors. Today, we may have the first look at what’s believed to be the highest-end model of the iPhone 12 lineup. In a new video, EverythingApplePro has shared multiple iPhone 12 Pro Max renders that fall in line with a few earlier reports and reveal a design that has a lot in common with the latest iPad Pro.

As reported previously, the iPhone 12 Pro Max swaps the curved edges with flat stainless steel ones and more sharply rounded corners — making it seem like a much taller iPhone 5. The display no longer wraps around the sides either and on top of that, Apple has managed to cut down the bezels even further producing a nearly edge-to-edge front. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is marginally thinner too compared to the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The notch has been shrunk as well and now closely resembles the OnePlus 6. It still reportedly houses the same assortment of sensors, however. Apple has also made a handful of minor changes to the rear camera housing to accommodate a lidar system, an extra sensor for better Augmented Reality experiences that Apple debuted with the latest iPad Pro.

The housing itself is now identical to the one found on the new iPad Pros which means the individual lenses don’t protrude as much and to enable that, the camera bump as a whole has been ever so slightly raised. What’s more, Apple has widened the antenna lines for 5G connectivity and they’re now 1.83mm as opposed to the iPhone 11 Pro’s 1mm.

Interestingly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to carry a Smart Connector for pairing with official accessories like the iPad Pro. It’s clear Apple is exploring ways to let users take advantage of the phone’s large 6.7-inch screen. We don’t know yet what sort of accessories Apple is developing, unfortunately.

In addition to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it’s likely the smaller iPhone 12 Pro will have the same exterior as Bloomberg claimed in a recent report.

Apple will reportedly launch a total of six flagship iPhones this year but some of these could be delayed due to the coronavirus. As for the specifications, all we know for now is that they will all run on an updated Apple A14 chipset and feature improved cameras.

