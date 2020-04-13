  1. Mobile

iPhones with smaller notches and mini HomePod reportedly coming later this year

By

Apple’s premium HomePod smart speaker was launched about three years ago. Without any revisions or successors, however, it has largely struggled to keep up with Amazon’s and Google’s diverse lineups. Apple may be all set to change that. A new Bloomberg report claims the company is developing a smaller and cheaper HomePod smart speaker that’s expected to arrive later this year.

The mini HomePod speaker, Bloomberg adds, will be nearly half the size of the original and feature the same fabric-encased design. Apple is planning to launch it sometime in the second half of 2020 and offer it at a lower price in an attempt to rival Amazon and Google’s entry-level smart speakers.

In addition, the report says at least two of the next-gen iPhones will have flat stainless steel edges instead of being curved and more sharply rounded corners — similar to Apple’s existing line of iPad Pro tablets. It’s worth noting that the rumor falls in line with a research note analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo had published before.

Plus, new iPhones will likely swap curved displays in favor of flat ones like the 8-year-old iPhone 5 and as many as four of these models will be compatible with 5G networks. The display notch on them could be smaller too and Apple is even said to be researching ways how it can drop the cutout altogether for future iterations.

The report further mentions that this year’s iPhone Pro models will carry a total of three cameras on the back, while the rest will continue to have only two. The 3D LIDAR system, an extra sensor that enables better Augmented Reality experiences, that Apple debuted with the latest iPad Pro will also make its way exclusively to the top-tier iPhones as well.

Editors' Recommendations

The best touchscreen laptops of 2020

HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review

Best Buy discounts iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Surface Pro 7

MacBook Air 2020 display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The one you want

Galaxy S20 Plus

Apple spring 2020 announcements: iPhone 9, MacBook Pro, and more

Tim Cook WWDC 2019

Apple, Google team up for coronavirus contact tracing

apple news+

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

The best true wireless earbuds

The best tripods for the iPad

How to root Android phones and tablets (and unroot them)

Has the pandemic recession canceled ultra-premium smartphones?

Code for iOS 14 reveals feature for trying apps without needing to install them

How to connect a mouse to your iPad

ipad pro perfects 2 in 1 that microsoft invented 2020

How to find a lost phone

how to find a lost phone

Researchers suggest method to unlock iPhone with Face ID while wearing face mask

man checking phone with mask on

Facebook rolls out Quiet Mode with muted notifications for people taking a break

Where is 5G available? Our 5G network map has the details