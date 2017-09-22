DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Everything you need to know about charging your…

Everything you need to know about charging your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus

By
Apple iPhone 8 Charging
Everything you need to know about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Check out the best iPhone 8 cases so far
iPhone 8 Plus vs. Galaxy S8 Plus: Which massive smartphone reigns supreme?
How to buy the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Apple Watch 3: News, new features, and release
How to buy the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in the U.K.
The best iPhone X cases to protect your new Apple phone
TWB Podcast 148: iPhone X delayed?; Fall TV buyers guide; Voltron technology
iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Should you upgrade?
Automatic Setup on iOS 11 makes it easier to switch between Apple devices
The all-screen Apple iPhone X is here, and it's the new iPhone you'll want
The Control Center in iOS 11 doesn't completely turn off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Avoid scratches and dents with the 10 best iPhone 8 Plus cases
iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7: Time for an upgrade?
Here are all the new things you can do with Apple's WatchOS 4.0

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are finally here, and there are a number of great new features in the phones. Among the best, you might know, are the new wireless charging and fast charging capabilities, which could become a serious improvement on your daily life.

Unfortunately using fast and wireless charging on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is not as easy as it sounds. You’ll need to buy a few extra accessories. Here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to know about fast and wireless charging on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Wireless charging

Apple has finally embraced wireless charging, making for a much more convenient way to charge your shiny new phones. Instead of having to have charging cables everywhere, you can simply pop the phones onto a charging pad and they’ll automatically start charging.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are both compatible with standard Qi standard, which is great because there are a number of Qi wireless chargers on the market. You’ll want to check the charging pad you buy is a Qi pad — there are a few other wireless standards out there.

What you might not know, however, is that buying a 15 watt charging pad won’t necessarily charge your phone faster — as the iPhones are only capable of taking in 5 watts right now. Apple will be pushing a software update later this year that will allow the iPhones to take in 7.5 watts. Buying a 15W charger won’t damage your phone — and it might even be worth buying them for use with future devices that might use the full 15W, but keep in mind that for now, your phone will take in at most 7.5W, and that’s only when the software update arrives.

Belkin and Mophie have launched their own wireless charging pads for the iPhone, and the companies said it worked with Apple to make the most efficient charger. But if you’re planning on charging multiple devices, like the Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, you may want to wait to buy your chargers until Apple launches its AirPower charger next year. It’ll be able to charge all three of your devices at the same time, while the aforementioned Qi chargers can only charge one device at a time.

Fast charging on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are capable of fast charging, but taking advantage of that isn’t as easy as it should be. That’s because Apple did not include the necessary accessories to be able to use the feature. To use fast charging, you’ll need to buy and use a Lightning to USB-C cable, which is available in a 1-meter and 2-meter version. You’ll also need to buy a USB-C power adapter like this one, which can get a little pricey.