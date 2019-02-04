Digital Trends
Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone X handsets from $769

Trevor Mogg
Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone X handsets, 14 months after the device launched.

Prices for the unlocked 2017 handset — the first iPhone to offer a truly “all screen” experience — start at $769 for the 64GB model, while the 256GB version costs $899.

While Apple continues to sell new iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 handsets, the iPhone X was succeeded by the iPhone XS, with both sporting the same 5.8-inch display. That device, unlocked, costs $999 for the 64GB version, and $1,149 for the 256GB model, so the iPhone X, while a slightly less advanced handset, offers significant savings.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple ship with a new battery and a new outer shell, and come with a one-year warranty. Delivery is free, too.

Prior to leaving the workshop, each device is cleaned and thoroughly tested to ensure it’s in perfect working order. An added touch is the brand new box that the refurbished iPhone arrives in, which also contains new cables.

Take note, though. Refurbished iPhones are popular, so you may have to check Apple’s site multiple times before you strike lucky. And you might have to wait even longer if you favor the Space Gray iPhone X over the Silver model, or vice versa.

Decisions, decisions

Interested in comparing the specs of the iPhone X with the iPhone XS? Then check out Digital Trends’ useful piece detailing the differences.

If you’re after a full-screen iPhone but don’t fancy a refurbished model, then besides the iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch XS Max, you also have the new and highly rated, 6.1-inch iPhone XR, which costs $749 for the 64GB model, $799 for the 128GB model, and $899 if you want the maximum storage of 256GB. The iPhone XR is the handset with the most color options, too.

If Apple’s prices for refurbished handsets don’t work for you but you’re still after a cheaper, used iPhone, then it’s worth looking at large retailers and online stores, which will likely offer bigger discounts on used handsets than Apple does on its website. If you do take this route, be sure to check the small print to find out things such as possible imperfections, how the phone has been tested, whether it comes with new cables, and if a warranty is included.

