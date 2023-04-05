If you’re notorious for running your iPhone through its paces on a daily basis, it can’t hurt to have some extra power to get you through the day. One great option is the popular Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, and while it’s only seeing an $8 discount, it’s a discount nonetheless, and it’s a product that rarely sees one. Currently you can grab the MagSafe Battery Pack for $91 — down from $99 — at Amazon, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

With Apple’s newer generations of iPhone models it has included MagSafe technology, which allows you to charge the phone via a small wireless charging pad as opposed to having to connect the iPhone to a power outlet directly. This technology also allows connectivity to some of the best iPhone accessories, and to the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, which enables faster on-the-go charging for your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compact, and perfectly aligns to the back of your iPhone magnetically, providing safe and reliable wireless charging. Your iPhone will recognize it and charge automatically, making it one of the easiest accessories to use you’ll come across.

When it comes to charging up the MagSafe Battery Pack itself, all you have to do is plug a Lightning cable into the pack. You can do this with a 15-watt charger, but if you have a 20-watt charger you’ll be able to charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. Neither a charger or charging cable comes with the MagSafe Battery Pack, so be aware you’ll need to purchase each if you don’t have any spares laying around. The iPhone lock screen tracks the battery’s charging status if it’s connected to the iPhone while you share it, so you’ll always know where it’s at in the process. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 model lineups.

While it will only net you $8 in savings, grabbing an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today will at least save you something, as this is an accessory that rarely sees a deal. You can slap it on your iPhone for just $91 when purchasing at Amazon, and free shipping is included.

