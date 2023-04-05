 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Slap a MagSafe Battery Pack on your iPhone for less with this deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
The MagSafe Battery Pack sat on an iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

If you’re notorious for running your iPhone through its paces on a daily basis, it can’t hurt to have some extra power to get you through the day. One great option is the popular Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, and while it’s only seeing an $8 discount, it’s a discount nonetheless, and it’s a product that rarely sees one. Currently you can grab the MagSafe Battery Pack for $91 — down from $99 — at Amazon, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

With Apple’s newer generations of iPhone models it has included MagSafe technology, which allows you to charge the phone via a small wireless charging pad as opposed to having to connect the iPhone to a power outlet directly. This technology also allows connectivity to some of the best iPhone accessories, and to the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, which enables faster on-the-go charging for your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compact, and perfectly aligns to the back of your iPhone magnetically, providing safe and reliable wireless charging. Your iPhone will recognize it and charge automatically, making it one of the easiest accessories to use you’ll come across.

When it comes to charging up the MagSafe Battery Pack itself, all you have to do is plug a Lightning cable into the pack. You can do this with a 15-watt charger, but if you have a 20-watt charger you’ll be able to charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. Neither a charger or charging cable comes with the MagSafe Battery Pack, so be aware you’ll need to purchase each if you don’t have any spares laying around. The iPhone lock screen tracks the battery’s charging status if it’s connected to the iPhone while you share it, so you’ll always know where it’s at in the process. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 model lineups.

Related

While it will only net you $8 in savings, grabbing an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today will at least save you something, as this is an accessory that rarely sees a deal. You can slap it on your iPhone for just $91 when purchasing at Amazon, and free shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best protective iPhone cases in 2023: the 25 best ones
OtterBox Lumen Lunar New Year case on Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro front

Apple's latest iPhones are more durable than ever, thanks to new technologies like Ceramic Shield and IP68 water resistance. However, that doesn't mean they're impervious to damage, and replacing your iPhone screen can get pretty costly. That's why you need a protective iPhone case.

Even if a drop doesn't result in a cracked screen, it's still likely to leave unsightly scratches, scuffs, and dents on the elegant glass and aluminum or stainless steel finish, and while you can add some peace of mind against shattered glass with an AppleCare+ plan, this won't cover cosmetic damage to your iPhone.

Read more
The best iPhone car mounts in 2023: top 10 best ones you can buy
best iphone car mounts

Although support for CarPlay and Android Auto is coming to more vehicles every year, lots of older cars are still on the road. Fortunately, you don't need the latest bells and whistles to use your smartphone on the road; there are still plenty of options available to keep your phone visible and accessible on your dashboard so you can use it to navigate to your destination or simply keep your favorite road-trip playlists at your fingertips. That's where the best iPhone car mounts come in handy.

With so many car mounts to choose from, it can be tough to find the right one. They're not all created equal, plus you have to decide whether it's best to mount your phone atop your dashboard, hang it off one of your vents, or mount it some other way. Your options will vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle, as well as personal preferences, but our list will help guide you in the right direction to get you started. There's something for just about everyone here — from sophisticated magnetic charging docks to simple gooseneck mounts that you can drop into your cup holder.

Read more
Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for January 2023
An iPhone 13 in white color option.

Need a new iPhone? Snapping up the best iPhone doesn't have to cost a fortune when you consider refurbished iPhone deals. These options still have a great warranty and offer you the same service as if you bought one brand new. Even better, they cost far less than new. It's a great idea to save money buying a refurbished iPhone which is why we've picked out some of the highlights to save you big without needing to resort to conventional iPhone deals. Here's a look at the best refurbished iPhone deals we've spotted. With the recent introduction of the iPhone 14, the market for previous generation refurbished iPhone will grow significantly, with even better deals galore.
iPhone XR (64GB, Unlocked) -- $195, was $749
Why Buy

Fun design
Decent camera
iOS is great
Good battery life

Read more