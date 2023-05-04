After making a purchase from iPad deals, the Apple Pencil is one of the accessories that are highly recommended to be added to your collection. It’s perfect timing if you’re thinking about it because Amazon has slashed the prices of both generations of the device, with the first-generation Apple Pencil down to $79 from $99 after a $20 discount, and the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale for $89 instead of $129 for $40 in savings. The offers may get taken down at any moment though, so you’ll want to complete your purchase for either model as soon as possible.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — $79, was $99:

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) — $89, was $129:

The Apple Pencil is the preferred tool for digital artists and graphic designers for drawing on their iPad, though the stylus is also helpful for quickly taking down notes. The first-generation Apple Pencil provides pinpoint precision, imperceptible lag, and tilt and pressure sensitivity, while the second-generation Apple Pencil improves upon its predecessor by moving away from wired charging to wireless charging, while magnetically attaching to your iPad. The more recent model also comes with a new feature of changing functions by tapping twice on the accessory.

The two generations of the Apple Pencil, however, are not compatible with all of the models of the iPad. According to our guide on which Apple Pencil works with which iPad, the second-generation Apple Pencil works with the sixth-generation iPad Mini, the fourth-generation iPad Air and later, the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later, and the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and later. All other models will work with the first-generation Apple Pencil, though the 10th-generation iPad requires a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter for pairing and charging the accessory.

Maximize your iPad experience by buying an Apple Pencil, especially now that both generations of the accessory are available with discounts from Amazon. The first-generation Apple Pencil is $20 off, which brings its price down to $79 from $99, and the second-generation Apple Pencil is $40 off, which lowers its price to $89 from $129. There’s no telling when these deals will end, so make your choice on which model to buy and complete the transaction right now.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — $79, was $99:

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) — $89, was $129:

Editors' Recommendations