Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
Today’s the perfect time to buy yourself an Apple Watch, as Amazon has slashed the prices of two of the most popular models of the wearable device. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is available from $220, down from $249, and the Apple Watch Series 8 has had its starting price temporarily slashed from $399 to $329. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals, but it’s highly recommended that you make your choice on which one to purchase now because stocks are probably running out.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $220, was from $249

The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the cheaper Apple Watch, but it still provides comprehensive health and fitness tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and fall detection. Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, you’ll want to go for the new version of the wearable device because of the extra processing power provided by the S8 SiP chipset, the updated accelerometer and gyroscope for better readings, and the addition of the crash detection feature that can call emergency services when it detects that the wearer was involved in a severe car accident.

Apple Watch Series 8 — from $329, was from $399

Apple Watch Series 8 showing its App Library.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If your budget allows, the Apple Watch Series 8 should be the one that you purchase. It’s the best smartwatch for the iPhone, according to our roundup of the best smartwatches, as it packs all of the latest features that you can find in Apple’s wearable device within a sleek and comfortable design. In addition to the health and fitness tracking features found on the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with an electrocardiogram feature, the ability to track your blood oxygen, and temperature sensors that can take your wrist temperature. The flagship model comes with a gorgeous always-on screen that shows a dimmed version of the watch face at all times, as well as crack resistance, IP6X-certified dust resistance, and a swimproof rating of up to 50 meters of submersion.

Aaron Mamiit
