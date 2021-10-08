The Apple Watch Series 7, which was among the new lineup of products Apple announced in September, is available for pre-order. If you’re thinking about buying a new Apple Watch Series 7, you can do so starting today, October 8. Here’s what you need to know.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a few subtle design changes. Compared to the Series 6 (which you can get a great deal on now), the Retina screen is 20% larger and the bezel is thinner. All the extra space can display 50% more text and even a full keyboard. The aluminum cases are available in five colors: Midnight, starlight, Product Red, blue, and a dark hunter green. Apple also rounded the corners of the new model and created watch faces to match.

The design changes don’t just make the watch more attractive. Apple also made the screen more durable, with a thicker, crack-resistant cover. With an IPX6 rating, the Apple Watch Series 7 model can withstand exposure to dust, sand, and water.

How much does the Apple Watch Series 7 cost?

The base model starts at $399 for a 4.1mm display with GPS, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in multiple configurations. There are two sizes, and each size has a GPS-enabled model and a more expensive cellular-equipped counterpart. Here’s the breakdown of prices:

Material Size Connectivity Price Aluminum 41mm GPS $399 Aluminum 41mm Cellular $499 Aluminum 45mm GPS $429 Aluminum 45mm Cellular $529

All of the aluminum models are available in the same five colors. You can upgrade from an aluminum case to stainless steel, starting at $699, or to titanium, starting at $799. BestBuy offers the stainless steel model, but most carriers won’t carry these premium watches, so you will have to order directly from Apple.

Where can I buy the Apple Watch Series 7?

You have no shortage of options for buying the Apple Watch. It’s available at BestBuy, Target, and Walmart, as well as cellular carriers and Apple. The pricing is consistent across retailers, but there are some benefits to buying it from Apple or from a cellular carrier. Here’s what to consider:

Apple

If you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 from Apple, you can customize your watch to include whatever case and band combination you like, including the Apple-exclusive Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop silicone bands. You can start building your new watch at Apple’s online store.

Apple also offers a $100 rebate when you buy a cellular-equipped model and activate it on Verizon or T-Mobile. You can buy your watch outright from Apple, but you’ll need a payment plan to take advantage of the following carrier deals.

Verizon

If you have another Apple Watch in good condition, you can trade it in for $200 off an Apple Watch Series 7 from Verizon. The trade-in credit is offered as a discount on a payment plan that lasts 24 or 30 months, and you’ll also need an unlimited data plan. You can pick out a new watch to replace your trade-in on Verizon’s website.

AT&T

If more than one person in your family needs a new Apple Watch, you might consider this offer from AT&T. For a limited time, it’s offering $200 off the purchase of two Apple Watches — and they don’t need to be Series 7 models, either. The deal is being offered on all watches going back to Series 3 (which we don’t recommend buying at this point). Both watches must be purchased with a 36-month payment plan and data.

When will the Apple Watch Series 7 be released?

The Apple Watch Series 7 will hit retail on October 15, 2021. Pre-orders will ship that day unless the retailer says otherwise.

