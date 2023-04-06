 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Barbie selfie generator: how to make your own Barbie poster

Joe Maring
By

The first full trailer for the Barbie movie was released on April 4, and safe to say, it got the internet buzzing. The upcoming film from director Greta Gerwig looks really promising — but it wasn't just the trailer that got folks talking. We also got a slew of new Barbie posters, showing the various cast members with the iconic Barbie logo and text around them.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A phone or computer

  • Barbie Selfie Generator website

The posters do a great job of showing off Margot Robbie and crew — but what if you want to create your own Barbie poster? Twitter and Instagram have been filled with people putting photos of themselves on the now-iconic Barbie poster, and as it turns out, making a version with a picture of yourself is as simple as using a free Barbie poster generator. Ready to get started? Let's get to it!

A selfie created with the Barbie Selfie Generator website.
Digital Trends

How to use the Barbie selfie generator website

Here's the good news: you don't need to be a Photoshop pro to make your Barbie poster. Instead, all you need to do is visit the Barbie Selfie Generator website. It's an official site created by Warner Bros., and using it is a piece of cake.

Step 1: Go to the Barbie Selfie Generator website on your phone or computer.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the pink Start button.

Related

Step 3: Tap the Camera icon to take a new photo of yourself, or tap the Upload icon to upload an existing picture from your device.

Step 4: After taking a new photo or selecting an existing one, tap the pink Continue button.

Step 5: Now, it's time to customize your Barbie poster selfie! Tap on the arrow icon and use the buttons below to adjust the position and size of your selfie.

Step 6: Tap the pencil icon to choose the Barbie or Ken text. Below the section that says This Barbie is, you can replace the default text with anything else you want to type.

Step 7: Tap the paint palette icon to choose a color for your Barbie selfie poster.

Step 8: Tap the pink Continue button once you're done.

Step 9: On the next page, you can save your Barbie poster selfie to your device. If you're on your phone, tap and hold the poster to save it. If you're on a computer, right-click to save. Alternatively, scroll down and tap the pink Download button.

And that's it! Just like that, you've made your very own Barbie selfie — just like you see in the movie. With your Barbie selfie created, you can now go forth and share it on Twitter, Instagram, or whatever social media site your heart desires. Have fun!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Instafest app: How to make your own Spotify festival lineup
Instafest app running on an iPhone.

If you're on any form of social media, you've likely seen people posting their own custom music festival lineups based on their most-played artists on Spotify. If you head to the Spotify app, however, you won't find the festival-making tool that everyone is using.

Read more
This is how your iPhone 14 will make those lifesaving SOS satellite calls
Person holding iPhone 14 with Emergency SOS via satellite notifications.

When Apple introduced the Emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 lineup in September, it said it wouldn't be activated until sometime toward the end of the year. The company confirmed in a press release on Thursday that it is launching the service later this month for iOS users in the U.S. and Canada.

Emergency SOS via satellite will be powered in partnership with Globalstar, a global satellite company based in Covington, Louisiana, to help iPhone 14 users connect to an overhead satellite and reach out to emergency services while in remote areas away from cellular and Wi-Fi coverage — like forests or deserts. The service will be free for the first two years, but Apple hasn't revealed how much it will cost afterward.

Read more
Forget Verizon and AT&T — why you should build your own cell network
5G logo on the Motorola Edge (2022).

Experts say that making your own cell network is easier than you think and could give you more privacy than commercial providers. And, it's something you may want to actually consider using.

The company Ukama is launching a crowdfunding campaign that’s intended to let you be your own cell carrier. It plans to sell various pieces of equipment that will allow you to build your own network.

Read more