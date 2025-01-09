 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You no longer need the Twitter/X app to use Grok

By
Grok app on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / DIgital Trends

Launched in early 2023, X’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, has made a significant leap with its availability as a standalone app for iPhone and iPad users. In its beta phase, Grok for iOS offers free access to xAI’s latest model, Grok 2, which boasts improvements in natural language understanding and generation capabilities.

The Grok app provides an intuitive conversational interface that enables users to engage in dynamic dialogues while creating high-quality images tailored to their specifications. This feature enhances creative expression and leverages real-time data from X and the broader web, making it a powerful tool for information retrieval and creative brainstorming. In addition to its robust functionality, X emphasizes user privacy. The app is designed with secure data interactions in mind.

Recommended Videos

Until December, Grok was available only through a paid X subscription. The service can be accessed for free, though with certain limitations. Users can send up to 10 messages every two hours and analyze up to three images daily. The paid version does not have these restrictions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Grok provides tools similar to ChatGPT, Microsoft CoPilot, and other AI chatbots. Additionally, it can analyze social media content directly. This functionality allows Grok to monitor trending topics, track social media discussions in real time, and gather insights that may not be accessible through other AI chatbots.

Related

When you try to download Grok on your iPhone or iPad, make sure you are downloading the official app. Unfortunately, the App Store is filled with third-party apps that resemble the official one currently appearing at the top of search results.

As a longtime user of Grok, I find it great to see a standalone app has finally been released. This could certainly increase the tool’s popularity, although more users may lead to service disruptions, at least in the short term. Still, that’s just speculation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Yes, Reddit is down. Here’s everything you need to know
The Reddit app icon on an iOS Home screen.

Bad news, fellow Redditors. If you're trying to browse your favorite subreddit right now, you're probably unable to. Why? Because Reddit appears to be down due to technical difficulties.

What's going on with the outage? Do we know when it'll be back up? Here's a recap of everything we know.
Why is Reddit down?
On the Reddit status website, the company indicates an "unresolved incident" taking place on November 20. The company confirms "degraded performance for reddit.com," which appears to be accurate.

Read more
If you aren’t already using the Apple Sports app, you need to
The Apple Sports app running on an iPhone 16.

Friends, we are well into the best time of the year: football season. The Lions are off to an incredible start, the Vikings look dangerously good, and I'm continually amazed by how bad the Browns are.

The 2024 season has been a lot of fun. Not only have the games been entertaining, but I've also had a much better time following the latest plays and scores on my phone. After begrudgingly using the ESPN app last year and the year before, I decided to go all-in on Apple Sports this year — and I couldn't be happier. If you have an iPhone and aren't already using Apple Sports, this is your reminder that you absolutely need to.
A clean, simple, and ad-free interface

Read more
I used the brand new Oura Ring app. Here’s why you’ll want it
The Oura Ring 4 and the Oura app.

The Oura Ring 4 may be grabbing headlines, but behind it is a new version of the Oura app that is available regardless of which Oura Ring you own. Considering you have to pay $6 per month to see the vast majority of data collected by the smart ring and take advantage of its insights, is it worth it, and has the new design improved the app?

I’ve been using the new Oura Ring app for about 10 days now, at first connected to a third-generation Oura Ring, but over the last few days connected to the new Oura Ring 4. Here’s what to expect and whether it’s worth the subscription.
The Oura app's new design

Read more